GHOST TEQUILA NAMES M.S. WALKER BRANDS U.S. IMPORTER AS GROWTH CONTINUES INTO 2025

Ghost Tequila partners with M.S. Walker Brands to bring the heat nationwide. Made with 100% Blue Weber agave and a hint of Ghost pepper, the Blanco and Reposado expressions are Perfectly SpicyTM for the ultimate cocktail.

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M.S. Walker Brands , a growing supplier of spirits and fine wine brands, has been appointed the U.S. Importer for Ghost Tequila , the industry's leading premium spiced tequila. Currently available nationwide, Ghost Tequila is projected to grow its case sales over 15% GAGR in 2024 and this new strategic partnership positions the brand for continued growth in 2025 and beyond as the popularity of spiced tequila continues to rise.

Ghost Tequila is produced with 100% Blue Weber agave with a pinch of Ghost pepper, which unlike other peppers, delivers a quick hit of heat followed by a smooth, fruity finish. Ghost Tequila's Blanco and Reposado expressions lend themselves to crafting the Perfectly SpicyTM Tequila Margarita.

M.S. Walker Brands has been appointed the U.S. Importer for Ghost Tequila.

"As we set our sights on the next phase of growth for Ghost Tequila, M.S. Walker Brands is the perfect partner to help us expand our footprint across the country," says David Gordon, CEO of Ghost Tequila. "Their team's experience in the marketplace on both the supplier and wholesaler levels aligns directly with our goal of getting our tequila out to as many consumers as possible."

"Ghost Tequila is a very exciting addition to our portfolio," says Gary Shaw, Executive Vice President for M.S. Walker Brands. "We are hitting the ground running with a strategic plan to further solidify Ghost's status as the go-to premium spiced tequila."

For more information on Ghost Tequila, please visit or follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook . For customer inquiries, please contact Sean Cronin at [email protected] .

About M.S. Walker Brands

Founded in 1933 in Boston, Massachusetts, M.S. Walker Brands acts as an Importer of curated nationally marketed spirit and wine brands from around the world, in addition to producing its own internationally marketed spirits brands in Boston, MA.

ABOUT GHOST

TEQUILA

Made in

Tequila,

Guadalajara

in

Mexico, Ghost Tequila is 100% blue agave with a pinch of ghost pepper which, unlike other peppers, gives a quick hit of heat followed by a fruity, smooth finish.

Ghost Tequila is Perfectly SpicyTM, created by bartenders for the bartender in everyone as it makes a perfectly balanced spiced cocktail every single time. Ghost

Tequila

is available in all 50 states,

Canada, Caribbean,

Europe, and

Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit

.

Media Contact

John LeRoy

M.S. Walker Brands

617-440-1950

[email protected]

SOURCE Ghost Tequila

