Jordan, Japan Celebrate 70 Years Of Diplomatic Relations With Cherry Tree Planting

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan and Japan on Tuesday marked the 70th anniversary of their relations with a symbolic celebration featuring the planting of 70 cherry trees in Salah Al Din Park in Jabal Amman.

The ceremony featured a performance of the traditional Japanese song "Sakura Sakura" played on the qanun, a musical instrument similar to Japan's koto, providing a cultural ambiance that celebrated the cherry tree's symbolism of peace and renewal, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The event stood as a tribute to the strong ties between Jordan and Japan, extending beyond to include close relationships between the Royal and Imperial families and warm connections between the two peoples.

The ceremony, held under the patronage of Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Lina Annab and Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh, was attended by Japanese Ambassador Okuyama Jiro and Chairman of the Japanese Cherry Blossom Association Hirobumi Matsuzawa.

The Cherry Blossom Association donated the trees to symbolise the enduring friendship between the two nations.

Annab highlighted the significance of the ceremony, saying that the event serves as a "living testimony to the solid relations between Jordan and Japan."

She expressed hope that the cherry trees would blossom for generations to come, reminding people of the shared values and mutual respect between the two countries.

Shawarbeh underscored the strong bilateral ties, which have developed significantly across cultural, educational, trade, and developmental fields.

He highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation through cultural projects that foster healthy environments for citizens and visitors.

Jiro expressed his hopes for further enhancing relations, envisioning a day when citizens of both countries gather in Salah Al Din Park to celebrate the cherry trees as a symbol of peace and unity.

Matsuzawa conveyed his appreciation to all participating sides, including the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the Greater Amman Municipality, and the Ministry of Agriculture, for their roles in making the event a success.

He stressed that the cherry trees reflect the friendship between Jordan and Japan, promising continued collaboration in years to come.