Give The Gift Of Creativity This Holiday Season Scribe Video Center's New Intergenerational Animation Workshop

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This holiday season, give the gift of creativity and connection with Scribe Video Center's new Intergenerational Animation Workshop led by award-winning animator, Lowell Boston! Located at 3908 Lancaster Avenue, Scribe invites families to celebrate storytelling, community history, and the art of animation with a special workshop for youth and their parents/guardians. What better way to spark imagination and create lasting memories than by joining us for a hands-on, educational experience led by a professional animator?Event DetailsAnimation - An Intergenerational Workshop for Young People and their Parents/GuardiansSaturdays, January 11, 18, 25, and February 1, 8, & 15, 10:00 AMCost: $65 / $50 Scribe Members (per youth and guardian team)For families with young people ages 6 to 13, this engaging workshop explores both manual and digital animation techniques, including stop-motion using cut paper, drawings, and mixed media, as well as digital animation applications for computer and iPad. The workshop will encourage participants to explore their family histories through the creative lens of animation.About the InstructorLowell Boston is an accomplished animator, filmmaker, and award-winning producer who has been teaching animation at top universities and arts organizations for over 30 years. His work has been showcased internationally, and he brings his passion for storytelling and creativity to this hands-on workshop at Scribe Video Center.Reserve Your Spot Today!Space is limited for this one-of-a-kind experience. Don't miss out-reserve your spot today and give the gift of creativity this holiday season.Register now: scribe/workshop/animationSupport Scribe: scribe/annual-appealIntergenerational Animation Press-kit with graphics: bit/scribe-animation###About Scribe Video CenterFounded in 1982, Scribe Video Center is a Philadelphia-based non-profit organization dedicated to using video and audio for artistic expression and tools for social change. We offer workshops, screenings, and community production programs that empower storytellers to share their unique perspectives.

