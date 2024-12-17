GOJO Recognized At Bizngo's 19Th Annual Conference As A Disclosure Leader Of The Chemical Footprint Project

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GOJO was the first company to publicly announce its target to reduce its chemical footprint by 50% by 2020, a goal it exceeded.

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GOJO, a global leader in hand hygiene and healthy skin and the maker of PURELLTM, was recognized at BizNGO's Annual on December 8 as a Disclosure Leader for this year's Chemical Footprint Project. Nine years ago, at the 10th Annual BizNGO Chemical Footprint Conference, GOJO announced its bold commitment to reduce its chemical footprint by 50% by the end of 2020. This made GOJO the first company to publicly announce a specific chemical footprint reduction target.

Antonio Quiñones-Rivera, Ph.D., GOJO Product Safety and Sustainability Senior Manager (center), accepted the award on behalf of the GOJO team from Mark S. Rossi, Ph.D., Executive Director, BizNGO, and Angela Pinilla, Ph.D., Program Director, Chemical Footprint Project.

"In 2015, GOJO signed on as one of the first participants in the pilot for the Chemical Footprint Project, an initiative focused on the use of safe chemicals," said Antonio Quiñones-Rivera, Ph.D., Product Safety and Sustainability Senior Manager at GOJO. "I am proud to report that with a deeply committed team at GOJO, we exceeded that goal, reducing our chemical footprint by 64% per product use. We did it by leading with a vision of improved safety and sustainability for our products, by challenging our formulation teams to develop products with improved sustainability profiles that deliver the performance expected by our customers, and by learning from and partnering with our suppliers."

"This year, we are proud to recognize GOJO as one of 13 Disclosure Leaders in this year's Chemical Footprint Project," said Angela Pinilla, Ph.D., Program Director, Chemical Footprint Project. "Disclosure leaders have agreed to share their CFP Survey scores and responses publicly. This transparency sets a new industry standard, demonstrating GOJO's commitment to safer chemicals. By openly sharing its journey, GOJO is fostering accountability and progress in chemical management. Their willingness to engage stakeholders shows true leadership. We applaud their efforts and hope they inspire others towards greater transparency."

The declaration by GOJO in 2015 was the next step in a journey that started nearly 75 years earlier. When Goldie and Jerry Lippman founded GOJO in 1946, they built the company on the premise of creating a safer way for workers to clean their hands. So much of what Goldie and Jerry did was inherently sustainable – from using old car window cranks for the first-ever portion-controlled dispenser to using recycled pickle jars for the product.

Since its founding, GOJO launched its first-to-market green hand cleaner in 2006. In 2010, the company introduced its first Sustainability Goals, and in 2015, it announced its next set of goals – many of which were accomplished before its end goal of 2020. Most recently, in 2023, GOJO introduced its third set of Sustainable Value Goals, which are designed to transform its business to deliver its GOJO Purpose, of Saving Lives and Making Life Better through Well-Being Solutions.

About GOJO Industries

GOJO is a Purpose-driven, 3rd generation Family Enterprise whose market-leading PURELL® soap, hand sanitizer, surface sprays and wipes are used around the world to help keep people healthy and well. A WBENC-certified women-owned business, for more than 75 years, GOJO has used science-based innovation to set new standards in safety, efficacy, and sustainability for both consumers and in public spaces like hospitals, schools, restaurants. GOJO is headquartered in Akron, Ohio with manufacturing facilities located in Northeast Ohio. For more information on GOJO Industries, please visit GOJO .

