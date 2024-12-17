Structured Finance Attorney Ian Sterling Joins Hunton Andrews Kurth In New York

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ian W. Sterling , an experienced structured finance attorney who advises clients on complex transactions and regulatory matters, has joined Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP as special counsel in New York.

With over two decades in the structured finance industry, Sterling manages all aspects of highly-structured transactions, including securitization, warehouse finance, whole loan trading, commercial/commercial (CRE) lending and restructuring, credit risk transfer and other structured finance and capital markets transactions.

He also advises clients on bank regulations, such as Basel III, Regulation O and anti-tying, along with compliance with securities law matters and the securitization regulatory framework, including the Dodd-Frank Act, risk retention, Rule 15Ga-2, Regulation AB, the ATR/QM Rule and the Volcker Rule.

“We have worked with Ian for over two decades. He has been a client and he has been across the table from us on scores of transactions, including warehouse and mortgage securitization transactions and one-off M&A deals in the wake of the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 and in more recent years,” said Hunton Andrews Kurth Corporate Team Co-head, Thomas Y. Hiner .“We know and respect the skill and innovative solutions Ian brings to the table and his dedication to quality and client service. He is a tremendous fit for our team and our practice.”

“Ian is a trusted advisor, a relationship builder and a wonderful colleague,” added Rudene Mercer Haynes , who co-leads Hunton Andrew's Kurth's servicer advance financing practice.“He has a passion for mentoring and training the next generation of attorneys in our field. Ian shares our firm's values and we look forward to working with him for many years to come.”

Sterling joins Hunton Andrews Kurth from his position as Senior Vice President and Associate General Counsel at Flagstar Bank, where he oversaw residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential whole loan trading, warehouse finance, commercial & industrial lending, CRE lending, commercial workouts and capital markets transactions.

Prior to his role at Flagstar, Sterling advised the Securitized Products division at J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. and Barclays Capital Inc, where he covered all structured finance asset classes, with an emphasis on origination and trading of RMBS and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Sterling earned his undergraduate degree from Harvard University, magna cum laude, and his law degree from Columbia University School of Law.

With more than 45 full-time structured finance lawyers, Hunton Andrews Kurth's structured finance team draw on our experience with securitization and other finance transactions involving a wide range of asset classes. Our warehouse finance team has broad experience advising clients in the structuring and negotiation of warehouse lending transactions, gestation finance and early buyout (EBO) facilities for commercial and residential mortgage loans, mortgage-backed securities (MBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), asset-backed securities (ABS), servicing rights, advance receivables and other financial assets. These transactions include repurchase and gestation purchase agreements, credit facilities, participation structures, syndicated facilities and asset-backed commercial paper programs.

