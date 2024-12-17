Third Russian Tanker Carrying Fuel Oil Sends Distress Signal In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A third Russian tanker from the Volgoneft series, loaded with oil, has issued a distress signal near the Kavkaz in the Black Sea.

That's according to the Telegram Baza , Ukrinform reports.

The captain of the Volgoneft-109 tanker sent the signal at 01:30 on December 17. He reported a breach in the tightness of the vessel's fourth cargo tank, which was carrying 4,000 tonnes of fuel oil. The fuel oil leaked into the ballast tank, though the vessel's hull remains intact, preventing any spillage into the sea.

Sources also reported that a fuel oil leak occurred within the vessel.

The Volgoneft-109 has 14 crew members on board, who are reportedly not in danger. The captain declined an offer to evacuate the crew, instead requesting a change of berth. The tanker is now anchored near Kuchugury.

This incident follows similar accidents involving two other Volgoneft tankers, the Volgoneft-212 and the Volgoneft-239, which suffered damage in the Kerch Strait on December 15. Those accidents resulted in fuel oil spillage along the shores of Russia's Krasnodar Territory, leaving beaches coated in oil and affecting local wildlife.