Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Continue To Lose Staff, Latest Exodus Sees Three Top Executives Quit Sentebale
12/17/2024 3:26:17 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seen a shockingly high staff turnover since stepping down as senior royals. Three top executives at Sentebale (the charity founded by Prince Harry) resigned earlier this month - including CEO Richard Miller who left the post after five years at the helm.
“Prince Harry continues to face turbulence as yet another key figure departs from his children's charity, Sentebale. The charity's chief executive - Richard Miller - resigned after five years marking the latest in a string of exits,” media
expert Michael Levine told The Mirror US last week.
