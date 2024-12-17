Click N' Close Welcomes Jeff Raich To Its National Sales Bench

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) ADDISON, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –Click n' Close (CNC), a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its wholesale and correspondent channels, today announced Jeff Raich has joined the organization as a national sales director in correspondent lending.







Image caption: Jeff Raich.

Raich will promote CNC's down payment assistance programs and other opportunities with delegated correspondent mortgage originators.

“We're delighted that after a year of expansion, which has allowed us to help thousands more borrowers become homeowners, we've landed a seasoned mortgage veteran in Jeff Raich,” said Click n' Close Owner and CEO Jeff Bode.“In a temperamental market, you need a knowledgeable and professional team to support the needs of the consumer and your correspondent partners. That's what we've found in Jeff. He is respected in the industry and has a wealth of experience and contacts.”

Raich brings over 20 years of expertise in the mortgage and finance industry to CNC. He spent 12 years at Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC), successfully leading MGIC's and eMagic's regional sales force for Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and New Mexico. Raich also has extensive experience building and scaling third party mortgage sales and operations teams, complemented by a strong analytical and technical background from his time in mortgage finance.

“I'm elated to join the existing correspondent sales team including Julas Hollie to continue to promote the market leading down payment assistance programs and other innovative products,” said Raich.“Jeff Bode is a trailblazer in the mortgage industry, and CNC's direct access to the capital markets and in-house loan servicing, provides the perfect platform for strategic partnerships in the correspondent channel.”

About Click n' Close, Inc.

Click n' Close, Inc. is a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its wholesale and correspondent channels and is also the nation's leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. In operation since 1940, Click n' Close has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings and eNotes.

Combining this culture of innovation with a risk management mindset enables Click n' Close to deliver new products to market that address the challenges facing both borrowers and third-party originators (TPOs). These innovations include its USDA one-time close construction loans, proprietary down payment assistance (DPA) program and reverse mortgage division. Its direct relationships with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and private investors afford Click n' Close direct access to the capital markets, thus ensuring maximum liquidity for its product innovations. By servicing its loan programs in-house, Click n' Close provides its wholesale and correspondent partners with an additional level of certainty regarding loan salability and superior borrower service over the life of the loan.

Learn more at .

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Lindsey Neal

Depth for Click n' Close

P: 404.549.9282

...

News Source: Click n' Close Inc.