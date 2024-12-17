Pro Volleyball Federation Expands TV Coverage To FS1 And FS2

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Latest Agreement Establishes PVF as Most Televised Professional Volleyball League

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) has announced its latest television agreement with FS1 and FS2, expanding its television coverage with 13 additional nationally televised matches in 2025.

PVF matches will be broadcast on both FS1 and FS2 to give the league another national outlet in 2025

Continue Reading

The deal includes four matches airing on FS1 and nine on FS2, bringing

PVF's total national television footprint to over 24 matches across multiple premier linear and over-the-air networks - the most extensive television coverage in professional volleyball. The new agreement supports PVF's mission to enhance exposure for professional volleyball through increased national coverage, which is coming at a pivotal time as the sport continues to experience dramatic growth in popularity.

"This agreement further cements our position as a leading force in professional volleyball. We're expanding an already substantial broadcast presence, giving fans unprecedented access to the highest level of competition," said

Jen Spicher, CEO of PVF. "We're thrilled to broaden our exposure with the addition of FS1 and FS2 to bring our athletes and league to even more fans nationwide."

PVF has the largest network of franchises, the most extensive broadcast coverage, and the highest championship prize money in the sport, totaling $1 million. In its inaugural season, PVF averaged nearly 5,000 fans per match and received the most live viewership of any professional volleyball league. Now entering its second season, the league continues to stand out from the competition with more than twice as many scheduled matches as any other league-and the most comprehensive broadcast distribution in the sport.

With an expanding network of broadcasters,

PVF is poised to bring more eyes to the sport in 2025. Fans can look forward to thrilling matchups on FS1 and FS2, with more exciting announcements to come. For updates on PVF's schedule, partnerships and behind-the-scenes content, visit ProVolleyball .

SOURCE Pro Volleyball Federation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED