Prime Minister Meets Greek Minister Of National Defense
Date
12/17/2024 9:17:09 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Tuesday with Minister of National Defense of the Hellenic Republic HE Nikolaos Georgios Dendias, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them. They also discussed the updates in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, the developments in Syria, and a number of topics of common interest.
