IAEA Extends Monitoring Mission At Substations Critical For NPP Operation
12/17/2024 9:09:56 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Representatives of the International Atomic energy Agency (IAEA) conducted another visit to substations of NEC Ukrenergo, which are key to the operation of nuclear power plants.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine .
"On December 17 the experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) extended their monitoring mission at substations of the transmission system operator that are critically important for Ukrainian nuclear power plants," the statement reads.
It is noted that Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi discussed the extension of the mission during an extraordinary session of the Agency's Board of Governors. The parties agreed on a schedule of visits.
The IAEA mission will be conducted in rotation at key substations critical for nuclear safety.
As reported earlier, during Russian attacks on the night of November 16 and the morning of November 17, four electrical substations identified by the IAEA as important for nuclear safety were damaged.
Before the latest attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, IAEA teams visited seven substations in September and October to assess damage caused by the August attacks.
