عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
IAEA Extends Monitoring Mission At Substations Critical For NPP Operation

IAEA Extends Monitoring Mission At Substations Critical For NPP Operation


12/17/2024 9:09:56 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Representatives of the International Atomic energy Agency (IAEA) conducted another visit to substations of NEC Ukrenergo, which are key to the operation of nuclear power plants.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine .

"On December 17 the experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) extended their monitoring mission at substations of the transmission system operator that are critically important for Ukrainian nuclear power plants," the statement reads.

It is noted that Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi discussed the extension of the mission during an extraordinary session of the Agency's Board of Governors. The parties agreed on a schedule of visits.

The IAEA mission will be conducted in rotation at key substations critical for nuclear safety.

Читайте також: Grossi condemns drone attack on IAEA vehicle heading to Zaporizhzhia NPP

As reported earlier, during Russian attacks on the night of November 16 and the morning of November 17, four electrical substations identified by the IAEA as important for nuclear safety were damaged.

Before the latest attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, IAEA teams visited seven substations in September and October to assess damage caused by the August attacks.

MENAFN17122024000193011044ID1109002805


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search