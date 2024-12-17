Electric Toothbrush Market Expected To Reach $6,549.1 Million In 2031 -Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The sonic/side-to-side accounts for a major proportion of the global electric toothbrush market

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Electric Toothbrush Market by Bristle, Head Movement, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031," the global electric toothbrush market size was valued at $3,070.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $6,549.1 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031. The adult electric toothbrush accounted for more than 76% of the global electric toothbrush market in 2020. The electric toothbrush is a type of toothbrush that cleans teeth using quick and automated bristle motions. Brushing teeth by hand might harm gums and enamel. The electric toothbrush has a pressure sensor that stops users from brushing too aggressively, which is considered to be harmful. Thus, consumers have started o adopt electric toothbrush as an oral care product on a large scale.Electric toothbrush has witnessed increase in popularity in the resent decade, due to rise in awareness towards oral hygiene among people and increase in oral complications globally. Moreover, electric toothbrush helps in effective removal of plaque and calculus from the oral cavity as compared to the manual toothbrush, thereby reducing oral problems such as gum diseases and tooth decay. In addition, the use of soft bristles in electric toothbrush helps in fighting tooth sensitivity. FOREO created ISSA, a unique electric toothbrush made of non-irritating silicon bristles, which reduce the pain caused by brushing in sensitive areas of oral cavity.Request For Sample :According to electric toothbrush market analysis, the electric toothbrush market is segmented on the basis of bristle, head movement, end user, and region.On the basis of bristle, the global electric toothbrush market is divided into soft bristles and nanometer bristles.The soft bristles segment is a major contributor to global electric toothbrush market, and is anticipated to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period, as it offers several oral benefits such as prevention of plaque formation & dental caries andis better suited for sensitive teeth.In 2020, North America and Europe collectively accounted for more than 76% of the global electric toothbrush industry, in terms of value, owing to increase in popularity of the electric toothbrush and high disposable income in this region. Asia-pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate, followed by LAMEA, owing to rise in oral health awareness.One of the most significant market prospects for increase in the electric toothbrush market share is a surge in oral hygiene awareness among young people. The advanced applications of the electric toothbrush such as gum massaging and teeth whitening are likely to drive the electric toothbrush market demand in the coming years. The adoption and integration of innovative technologies is expected to open up new avenues for global electric toothbrush market expansion.The requirement to replace the head of electric toothbrushes every three to six months is a possible major hurdle to the market's expansion. The cost of replacing the head is likely to deter people from using electric toothbrushes. On the other hand, the electric toothbrush market growth is expected to accelerate due to the change in global market dynamics and technological advancements. These electric toothbrush market trends drive the market growth.A large number of major firms are concentrating their efforts on the dynamic markets of North America and Europe. Furthermore, most parts of the world are seeing an increase in the use of technology assessment as a development strategy. The electric toothbrushes are being enthusiastically adopted by the local people is such places, providing an opportunity for major market players.Buy this Premium Report In Profitable Rate:-The global electric toothbrush industry is fiercely competitive, with companies investing much in marketing and product promotion. To penetrate the electric toothbrush market, capture huge market shares, and build brand awareness; the key market players are utilizing new and innovative marketing and promotion strategies to promote their products globally.The major companies profiled for the electric toothbrush market include Colgate Palmolive, Panasonic, FOREO, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Procter and Gamble Co., Water Pik, Inc., Mornwell, Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd., SONIC Chic, and JSB Healthcare.Key Findings Of StudyThe sonic/side-to-side segments expected to grow at a high CAGR of 8.3%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.The soft bristles segment is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR of 7.9%, in terms of value during the forecast period.Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.0%, in terms of value during the forecast period.The Europe electric toothbrush accounted for more than 40% of the global market in 2020.The U.S. accounted for more than 72% of the North American market in 2020.Request For Customization :-TABLE OF CONTENT :-CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION1 Description2 Market Segments3 Benefits4 Methodology1.4.1. Primary Research1.4.2. Secondary Research1.4.3. Analyst Tools and ModelsCHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY1 PerspectiveCHAPTER 3:MARKET LANDSCAPE1 Definition and Scope2 Findings3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies3's Five Forces Analysis3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers3.3.2. Threat of New Entrants3.3.3. Threat of Substitutes3.3.4. Competitive Rivalry3.3.5. Bargaining Power among Buyers4 Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning3.4.1. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning 20205 Dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.2. Restraints3.5.3. Opportunities6-19 Impact AnalysisSimilar Reports :-:- Pet Food Market:- Personal Care Wipes Market:- Cosmetics Market

