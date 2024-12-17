Israeli occupation continues to demolish homes, commercial properties in occupied Jerusalem

(MENAFN) The Israeli continues to demolish homes and commercial properties in occupied Jerusalem, displacing Palestinian families as part of an ongoing effort to Judaize the city and erase its Palestinian identity. This comes amid talks of progress in prisoner exchange negotiations and a potential ceasefire in Gaza, despite ongoing disagreements. On the previous day, Israeli forces raided several neighborhoods in Jerusalem and carried out widespread demolitions in Silwan, located south of Al-Aqsa Mosque. The demolitions affected eight residential and commercial facilities in neighborhoods like Wadi Al-Rababa, Al-Bustan, and Bir Ayoub, while also closing off several roads. In Al-Bustan, a significant demolition operation displaced over 25 Palestinians. The neighborhood, home to over 80 houses, has been a target for destruction since 2004 when Israel planned to establish a biblical settlement garden on its ruins. Despite international interventions halting this plan temporarily, demolitions continue.



The Wadi Hilweh Information Center reported that five homes, a warehouse, and a parking lot were destroyed. Additionally, in the town of Anata, northeast of Jerusalem, Israeli bulldozers demolished eight facilities that were built between 2008 and 2015, rejecting the owners’ requests for permits. The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the escalation, highlighting Israel's measures to deepen ethnic cleansing and annexation, including seizing Palestinian land, constructing military infrastructure, and imposing more military checkpoints. These actions aim to fragment the West Bank and embolden settler violence against Palestinians. The Ministry also criticized the international community for its failure to provide protection to Palestinians and hold Israel accountable for its violations. It called for the implementation of international resolutions, including those from the UN Security Council and General Assembly, to ensure Palestinian rights and achieve lasting peace in the region.



Meanwhile, reports from Israel suggest that prisoner exchange negotiations with Hamas are progressing, with officials indicating that the war in Gaza may be nearing its end.

