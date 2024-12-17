Kuwait, UK...125 Years Of Ties With Future-Focused Partnership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report

KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait and the United Kingdom continue to bolster their 125-years-old relations, rooted in shared vision on regional and international matters and mutual commitment by their leaderships to enhance shared interests.

Over decades, these ties have experienced steady progress, supported by agreements, across various sectors; January 1899 marked the beginning of formal relations between the two nations based on cooperation and strategic partnership.

In honor of the momentous event, the two dubbed 2024 the year of Kuwaiti-British Partnership, as per agreement signed on the sidelines of an official visit by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, then Crown Prince, to the United Kingdom in August 2023.

A joint statement issued by both countries' foreign ministries in January 2024 emphasized the exponential growth of the deeply rooted relations over the course of 125 years, highlighted mutual support and collaboration in the face of global challenges and in defense of common values.

The two nations are setting out to argument for future focus on cooperation in trade, investment, defense, cybersecurity, education, culture and international development, the statement read.

It further noted that the strategic dialogue between the two countries would provide great opportunities to advance cooperation on major international issues, enhancing foreign policy collaboration and support mutual security and prosperity through frequent visits by leaders and senior officials from both countries.

One notable mileston was the visit of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait -- then Crown Prince -- to the United Kingdom as this visit marked a significant step in the robust and historical ties between the two nations.

The first seven decades of this relation remained stable until 1961 when the late Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem initiated a new, more balanced phase in this relation, announcing Kuwait's independence.

British government continued to support Kuwait, including sending military forces to defend Kuwait's territorial integrity in the First Gulf War.

The Kuwait-UK Joint Steering Group -- established in 2012 and holding semi-annual meetings -- plays a vital role in strengthening bilateral ties and translating agreements into tangible outcomes that benefit both countries.

These meetings centered on trade cooperation, promoting reciprocal investment flows, cultural exchange, and educational partnership, as well as exploring opportunities in multiple areas such as energy transition, climate, environmental sustainability and food security.

Through reciprocal visits and regular meetings, the two countries aim to establish many strategic dialogues and lay out plans for a prosperous future, continuing their historic journey of cooperation and shared ambition that reflect the joint vision of their leaderships to achieve mutual benefits for both nations and their peoples. (end)

