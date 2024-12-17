School bus collides with SUV in southern California leaving 5 injured

(MENAFN) Five people were seriously injured on Monday after a school bus and an SUV collided in Southern California, according to local authorities. The accident occurred around 3:07 p.m. local time (2307 GMT) near Santiago Canyon and Red Rock Canyon in Orange County, part of the Los Angeles metropolitan area. The crash involved a head-on collision between the SUV and a school bus that was transporting students with special needs.



Emergency crews from the Orange County Fire Authority quickly responded to the scene. In a statement on social platform X, the fire department confirmed that five individuals were injured, including three adults and two children. All five patients were transported to local hospitals in stable but serious condition. The agency’s responders worked swiftly to assess the situation and provide necessary medical care to those involved.



Local media outlet KABC reported that the school bus, which was carrying students with special needs, was struck head-on by the SUV, although the exact details of the collision are still unclear. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of school transportation, particularly when transporting vulnerable students.



The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by authorities. While details remain scarce, the incident highlights the dangers of road traffic collisions, especially when they involve large vehicles like school buses. Further updates on the investigation are expected in the coming days.

