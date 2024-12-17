Greenline Expands Green Logistics Footprint With Exide Industries Partnership

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd, a key player in Essar's Green Mobility initiative, has announced its partnership with Exide Industries, India's largest-selling battery brand.

This collaboration will integrate GreenLine's eco-friendly LNG-powered trucks into Exide's logistics operations, marking a significant step toward aligning Exide's with its sustainability goals.

By adopting GreenLine's LNG-powered fleet, Exide takes a bold step in reducing its environmental footprint while ensuring efficiency and reliability in its long-haul transportation. As a prominent player in India's battery manufacturing sector, Exide joins a growing number of industries leveraging GreenLine's innovative, environmentally friendly transportation solutions.

GreenLine's LNG-powered fleet is equipped with advanced technology, real-time vehicle monitoring, predictive analytics, and enhanced safety features. These trucks offer a cost-effective, reliable, and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional diesel-powered vehicles, with a range of up to 1,200 km on a single tank - making them ideal for Exide's long-haul transportation needs.

With this partnership, Exide sets a new benchmark in the battery manufacturing sector by integrating sustainability into its core operations without compromising on performance or efficiency. LNG-powered logistics offers Exide an opportunity to reduce Scope 3 emissions - those associated with its logistics network - while ensuring that its supply chain remains both efficient and environmentally responsible.

Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd said, "Partnering with Exide Industries marks a pivotal step in transforming the logistics landscape for the battery manufacturing sector. By integrating GreenLine's LNG-powered fleet, Exide is not just optimizing its supply chain but also leading the charge in reducing Scope 3 emissions - a critical focus area for sustainable manufacturing. This collaboration highlights how cutting-edge logistics solutions can align with the unique demands of the battery industry while driving measurable environmental impact."

Avik Roy, MD & CEO, Exide Industries Ltd added, "Sustainability has long been a core element of Exide's business practices and we are accelerating our efforts to advance it. Partnering with Greenline to adopt LNG-powered trucks into our logistics network is one such tangible step towards a sustainable future. This initiative represents one facet of Exide's broader commitment to environmental stewardship."

This partnership with Exide marks a defining moment for GreenLine Mobility Solutions, reinforcing its leadership in eco-friendly logistics. Currently operating over 500 LNG-powered trucks, GreenLine is set to expand its fleet by an additional 1,000 trucks by March 2025, positioning itself to meet the rising demand for green logistics with reliable, efficient, and environmentally friendly solutions.

About GreenLine Mobility Solutions Limited: GreenLine Mobility Solutions Limited (previously known as Green Planet Logistics Pvt Ltd) is partnering in the carbon neutrality mission of conscious corporates by enabling them to decarbonise their heavy trucking through a switch to an LNG-powered heavy truck fleet. GreenLine has exclusive collaborations & deep tech integrations for LNG refuelling stations as well as for LNG-powered trucks. This wired ecosystem enables GreenLine to deliver cleaner, effective, and efficient green mobility solutions to customers in any part of the country.

About Exide Industries: For more than seven decades, Exide has been one of India's most reliable battery brands, enjoying an unrivalled reputation and recall. Exide designs, manufactures, markets, and sells the widest range of lead acid storage batteries in the world from 2.5Ah to 20,200Ah capacity, to cover the broadest spectrum of applications. The batteries are manufactured for Automotive, Power, Telecom, Infrastructure projects, UPS systems as well as for Railways, Mining, and Defence sectors. The company enjoys a leadership position in India and its exports span 63 countries across six continents.

In the financial year 2021-22, Exide also set up a wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions Limited, under which it is setting up a plant for lithium-ion cell manufacturing along with modules and packs to cater to India's EV market as well as stationary applications. The company is setting up a 12 GWh green-field cell manufacturing plant in two phases of 6 GWh each.

Presently EESL is engaged in the production, assembly and sale of lithium-ion battery modules and packs, through its operating plant based out of Prantij Gujarat.