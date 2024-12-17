Wildfires in Brazil burns 29.7M hectares in 2024

(MENAFN) In 2024, Brazil witnessed a devastating surge in land burned, with approximately 29.7 million hectares affected between January and November. This marks the largest area burned in six years and represents nearly a twofold increase compared to the previous year, according to a study by MapBiomas, a collaborative network that tracks land cover and use in Brazil. The fires primarily impacted forests, underscoring the urgent need to address both deforestation and the use of fire in land management practices.



MapBiomas reported that the Amazon region was hit hardest, with 57 percent of the total burned area located there. Fires ravaged 16.9 million hectares in the Amazon, including 7.6 million hectares of forests. The data highlights the vulnerability of the world’s largest rainforest to fires, which have been linked to both natural events and human-induced deforestation. The fires in this critical region are contributing to the degradation of vital ecosystems and exacerbating environmental challenges.



The study also pointed out that the majority of the burned areas were composed of native vegetation, with forests making up a significant portion of the affected zones. Grasslands, another key agricultural zone, were heavily impacted as well, with 6.4 million hectares burned across the country. This extensive damage to both natural and agricultural lands raises concerns about the long-term ecological consequences for Brazil's biodiversity and food security.



MapBiomas, a network of universities, non-governmental organizations, and technology companies, plays a crucial role in monitoring and documenting land transformations in Brazil. Their data helps to raise awareness of the scale of environmental destruction and provides important insights for policymakers and conservationists working to curb deforestation and promote sustainable land use practices in the country.

