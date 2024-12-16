GAM Opens First Recycling Banks Centre In Tla Al Ali

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) on Monday celebrated the opening of its first Recycling Banks centre in Tla Al Ali.

The initiative, part of the USAID-funded Recycling in Jordan project, aims to revolutionise waste management in Amman, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

At the launch event, attended by of Environment Muawiya Radaideh and USAID Deputy Mission Director Christopher Steel, Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh highlighted the "innovative" approach behind the project, describing it as an important step in promoting a culture of recycling while addressing the environmental, social and economic challenges posed by solid waste.

The project aims to reduce the amount of waste sent to the Ghabawi landfill, while encouraging businesses and residents to actively participate in recycling.

Recycling banks will act as dedicated collection points for recyclable materials such as plastics, paper, metals and cardboard, incentivising proper waste sorting at source.

Participants will benefit from a reward system, including points or direct compensation, to ensure that materials are separated and diverted from landfill.

The new 3,000-square-metre centre in Tla Al Ali is designed to meet international recycling standards. Expected to be operational by mid-2025, the facility will focus on the collection and processing of source-separated recyclables.

Ahead of the opening, GAM launched an awareness campaign in Tla Al Ali to educate the local community about the importance of sorting wastes.