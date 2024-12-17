Ex-PM Of New Zealand Shipley Calls For Revitalising Multilateralism

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid, Dec 17 (IANS) Former New Zealand Prime Jennifer Shipley called for revitalising multilateralism and global collaboration, reforming international institutions to address growing global challenges.

"The institutional framework of multilateralism is fragile. While it served the world well, it does need both reform and commitment," Shipley said on the sidelines of the 2024 Imperial Springs International Forum held last week in Madrid, Spain.

Shipley emphasised the fragility of current multilateral frameworks and stressed the need for nations to commit to strengthening these systems.

"Global mechanisms must be alive and relevant," she said.

Shipley pointed to trade as a key area where multilateral cooperation is critical, urging nations to prioritise dialogue over unilateral actions.

"If there is conflict, there has to be a space to find resolution, and the WTO is not functioning as it should," she said, calling for leadership, reform, and revitalisation of the global trade institution, Xinhua news agency reported.

On the ongoing disputes between the European Union and China over Electric Vehicles (EVs), Shipley slammed protectionist policies from the region, which she said hinder progress in addressing climate change.

She cited New Zealand's openness to Chinese EVs as an example of how competition and collaboration can benefit consumers and the planet.

"At a moment where we are trying to reduce emissions worldwide, it is stupidity not to allow EVs that are accessible to citizens to flow freely," she said, adding that protectionist measures delay necessary transitions to competitive markets and harm consumer interests.

"Why would European car users want to pay more for their cars when there is an equal quality if not better in terms of choice?" she said.

Addressing rising uncertainties of potential global "trade wars," Shipley urged major economies to avoid protectionism. "We must avoid a trade war at all costs. No one wins a trade war; no one wins almost any war," she said.

"I believe in inclusion, I believe in open trade, I welcome China's ongoing commitment to opening up further and to global trade commitments," she added.