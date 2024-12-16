Subaru Announces 2025 Subaru Winterfest Locations And Music Lineup With Headliner Grace Potter

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc.: “WinterFest is one of our most highly anticipated events of the year, and we look forward to bringing the experience to some of the coolest mountain locations again this winter. For anyone seeking adventure, entertainment, and an opportunity to give back to charitable causes, WinterFest is the perfect combination to meet these priorities.”

Headlining artists including Grace Potter , The National Parks , The Travelin' McCourys , Ashes to Amber , Shadowgrass , Into the Fog and more are set to perform this season's tour along with incredible supporting acts.

“We're thrilled to join forces once again with Subaru for the WinterFest series, promising attendees an unforgettable event this season,” said Meghan Matschke, Vice President of Partnerships at POWDR.“With an impressive lineup of musicians, activations with leading outdoor brands, and a deep commitment to the community, excitement is at an all-time high. Get ready to carve unforgettable memories with us on the slopes!”

As part of its commitment to being“More Than a Car Company,” WinterFest attendees who complete a lead form will be able to choose a non-profit charity partner for Subaru to make a $5 donation on their behalf, up to $10,000 per charity over the course of the tour. Organizations will include Operation Warm®, SheJumps, and Wasatch Backcountry Rescue. In addition, Subaru and POWDR have a joint community investment fund aligned with the values of the Subaru Love Promise and POWDR's Play Forever commitment to support important community and environmental initiatives.

This year's tour will include the automaker's adventure-ready 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness and the2024 Subaru Solterra. Subaru ambassadors will be available to highlight features such as Harmon Kardon sound systems and more.

Guests will have access to a variety of WinterFest activities. Returning this year, the Americana-inspired Harman Kardon Warming Hut will provide WinterFest attendees with an opportunity to demo Harman Kardon's latest portable Bluetooth products in a cozy and warm environment. Attendees can also check out the newest gear from acclaimed brands such as Thule, Nordica, 100%, Mammut, Luno, and Dynamic Wax, in addition to Wilderdog for their furry companions. Leave No Trace will also have experts available to inform people of ways to conserve the outdoors. Attendees can get an energy boost in the morning at the Wilderness Cafe with complimentary coffee from Alpine Start, and craft hot cocoa, served in a YETI mug along with Kate's Real Food organic energy bars, (while supplies last). There will also be a Solo Stove Hangout Zone at every stop for guests to warm up by the fire and roast marshmallows for s'mores in the afternoon. Additionally, there will be daily giveaways of wonderful prizes from the automaker's partners.

As a special treat for some lucky Subaru owners, some Subaru Winterfest events will feature exclusive 'on-mountain' experiences, intimate music sessions, VIP parking privileges and exclusive gifts (subject to availability).

The full schedule for Subaru WinterFest 2025 can be found below: