Türkiye’s BIST 100 opens Thursday’s session higher

(MENAFN) The Turkish benchmark stock index, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100, opened Tuesday at 10,012.62 points, reflecting a modest increase of 0.15 percent or 14.96 points from the previous day’s close. Despite this positive opening, the had experienced a significant decline on Monday, falling by 1.26 percent to close at 9,997.66 points. The day’s trading volume reached 69.5 billion liras (approximately USD2 billion).



As of Tuesday morning, the foreign exchange market showed notable movement. The US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) stood at 34.9375 as of 9:55 a.m. local time (06:55 GMT). The euro/Turkish lira (EUR/TRY) rate was at 36.6809, while the British pound/Turkish lira (GBP/TRY) rate stood at 44.3141.



In the commodities market, the price of gold remained strong, with one ounce valued at USD2,665.61. This reflects the ongoing demand for safe-haven assets amid global economic instability, as investors seek stability in precious metals like gold. Additionally, the price of Brent crude oil was around USD74.13 per barrel.



While oil prices have fluctuated due to geopolitical tensions and global supply concerns, the price of Brent oil has held steady in recent days. These commodity prices, along with currency and stock market movements, contribute to the overall economic landscape in Turkey and are closely monitored by market participants.

