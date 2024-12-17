Iqoo 13 Unleashes The Full Potential Of Snapdragon® 8 Elite With Joint Tuning For The Ultimate Mobile Experience - AETO...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

iQOO, a sub-brand of vivo, launched the iQOO 13, a designed to push mobile performance boundaries. With cutting-edge engineering and collaboration with Qualcomm, the iQOO 13 offers exceptional speed, stability, imaging, and cooling, aimed at tech enthusiasts, gamers, and everyday users seeking high-end performance.

“We set out to redefine performance with iQOO 13,” said Jet Xu, iQOO ME's General Manager.“By unlocking the full potential of the Snapdragon® 8 Elite, we've enhanced architecture and resource management to deliver unmatched speed, and efficiency.”

Ultimate Performance Powered by Snapdragon® 8 Elite

The iQOO 13 is powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite processor, featuring a 2+6 all-big-core configuration and a peak frequency of 4.32 GHz. This, combined with 24 MB L2 cache, ensures seamless multitasking and superior responsiveness. Its advanced GPU architecture, LPDDR5X Ultra memory &^ UFS 4.1 storage deliver rapid performance and efficiency, while AI advancements enhance the overall user experience.

Dual-Chip Gaming and Immersive Experience

The iQOO 13's Supercomputing Chip Q2 elevates mobile gaming, supporting 2K resolution and 144 fps for smooth, responsive gameplay. The 8T LTPO display with 144 Hz refresh rate provides crystal-clear visuals, while features like Zero-Latency Frame Interpolation and Ultra-Wide Vibration Motor enhance gameplay immersion.

With the Supercomputing Q2 in iQOO 13, we can now achieve 144Hz high-frame-rate display for most of the popular mobile games, such as PUBGM and MLBB, delivering an unprecedentedly smooth experience for professional and dedicated gamers.

Enhanced Eye Protection and Power

The iQOO 13 features OLED Circular Polarization technology to reduce flicker and eye strain, certified by TÜV Rheinland. The spacious 6.82-inch display offers wear-, scratch-, and dust-resistance, ensuring longevity. The 6000 mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge offers ultra-fast charging and long-lasting performance.

Design Inspired by Motorsport

Available in three editions-Legend, Alpha, and Nardo Grey-the iQOO 13's design draws inspiration from motorsport, with a Monster Halo floating light effect that pulses with games and notifications, adding dynamism to the device.

Flagship Photography

The iQOO 13's advanced camera system, featuring VCS technology and NICE 2.0 Ialgorithm, provides sharp, high-definition images, with multiple focal lengths and up to 30x zoom for versatile photography.

Availability

iQOO 13 will be available in the United Arab Emirates for AED 3499 from a reduced proce of AED 3799 and Saudi Arabia for SAR 3699 from a limited time reduced price from SAR 3999 starting mid-December, with global availability to follow, both the regions have the BMW themed gift box benefits including iQOO cooling back clip, iQOO TWS and iQOO gaming finger sleeves – Additionally , Enjoy 24 months free warranty , 365 days screen damage protection along with free battery replacement upto 6 months.

In addition to the flagship iQOO 13, the iQOO Z9, a mid-range gaming smartphone designed for performance enthusiasts, available now in the UAE for AED 1,299 and in KSA for SAR 1,399. As part of our Year-End Campaign, enjoy a limited-time discount of AED 100 (UAE) and SAR 100 (KSA).

iQOO 13 and iQOO Z9 are both noon exclusive.

About iQOO

iQOO, a sub-brand of vivo, focuses on delivering premium performance and gaming experiences. With a commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology, iQOO aims to become the top choice for consumers passionate about mobile performance and gaming. The brand's ethos-“I Quest On and On”-inspires it to push technological boundaries and deliver exceptional devices for those who demand the best..

