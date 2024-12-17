Fidan, European officials address Ukraine, Syria, Gaza

(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan held phone discussions on Monday with top European officials regarding the latest developments in Ukraine, Syria, and Gaza, according to Turkish sources.



Fidan spoke with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas to address the ongoing situations in Syria and Ukraine, the sources confirmed.



In a separate call, Fidan and Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp focused on the latest developments in Syria and the worsening situation in Gaza.



Both calls emphasized the need for implementing an inclusive transition process in Syria.



Fidan also criticized Tel Aviv’s actions in the Golan Heights, stating they violate international law and hinder progress in post-Assad Syria.



Additionally, Fidan and Veldkamp discussed potential measures to secure a cease-fire in Gaza.



The regime of Bashar al-Assad, who led Syria for nearly 25 years, ended when anti-regime forces seized control of Damascus on December 8, prompting Assad to flee to Russia. This marked the collapse of the Baath Party regime, which had ruled Syria since 1963.



Meanwhile, over 14 months of Israeli airstrikes and military operations in Gaza have killed more than 45,000 Palestinians, according to official Palestinian reports. UN estimates indicate that approximately 70 percent of the casualties are women and children.

