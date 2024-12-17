Priyanka Gandhi, Women Mps Sport 'Bangladesh' Bags Amid Palestine Bag Row: Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the ongoing controversy over Priyanka Gandhi carrying pro-Palestine bags to Parliament, the MP, along with other party leaders, carried another tote bag on Tuesday with 'Bangladesh' messages on it.

The opposition leaders protested outside Parliament on Tuesday with jute bags printed with the message 'Stand with Minorities of Bangladesh '. In the video, shared by news agency, Asian News International, Congress leaders can be seen carrying placards and tote bags displaying messages against atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh.

The Opposition leaders can be heard shouting slogans like“We want Justice in Bangladesh”,“Pradhanmantri jawab do”, etc.

A day ago, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi stirred controversy after she carried a bag to show support for the people of Palestine. The bag had“Palestine” emblazoned on it. She also raised her voice against Israel's action in Gaza.

While sharing the video of party leaders protesting outside Parliament, Congress lashed out at the Centre and stated that“Modi” government is silent on incidents of“atrocities against minorities, Hindus and Christians” which are continuously coming to light in Bangladesh.

“Today, Congress MPs protested in the Parliament premises, demanding protection of Hindus, Christians and minorities in Bangladesh,” Congress wrote in its post.

Raise voice against atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh, says Gandhi

On Monday, Priyanka Gandhi urged the Centre to raise voice against 'atrocities' committed against minorities in Bangladesh. The Congress leader advocated that the Indian government should hold talks with Bangladesh and“raise its voice against the atrocities committed against the Hindu and Christian minorities”.

"The government should raise the issue of atrocities against minorities, both Hindus and Christians, in Bangladesh. Should discuss this with the Bangladesh government and support those who are in pain," she said at the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour.