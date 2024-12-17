Diljit Dosanjh's Chandigarh Concert: More Than 100 Mobile Phones Get Stolen During The Show

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The live concerts of Diljit Dosanjh in India in recent weeks have garnered massive attention from people, companies as well as the industry. His Dil-Luminati Tour is, perhaps, one-of-its-kind by an Indian artist.

However, these shows have not been free of controversies. In the latest development, over 100 mobile phones were reportedly stolen during the artist's Chandigarh concert on 14 December.

According to a report by The Indian Express, till now, 105 such cases have been officially registered, and authorities expect this to go up to over 150.

Although the scale was much lower, a similar issue occurred at Karan Aujla's concert earlier. Around 21 cases of mobiles being stolen were registered after the concert.

Those who attended these concerts have said that there was insufficient security, which allowed the perpetrators to steal the phones.

Diljit to have no more concerts in India?

At his Chandigarh concert, Diljit Dosanjh also made a bold statement questioning the lack of infrastructure for such shows in the country.

He said that he would not perform here unless the live concert infra is improved.

"We don't have proper infrastructure for live shows, it is a very big source of revenue which also generates employment for many talented people. I will try that next time when I perform, the stage is set at the centre," he said.

This left netizens shocked with several calling it a "heartbreaking statement".

“And that was the most heartbreaking statement but we will wait for the world to shine brighter tomorrow [sic]," a user said.

Another added, "Well said, we're not prepared to handle this capacity and madness [sic],” commented a user."

However, some also questioned the singer for his criticism.

“It's clear that everything he has achieved today is due to the same infrastructure that supports him. I feel that his perspective might be clouded by this success. It'll be interesting to see how things unfold moving forward. Just wait and watch! [sic]," a person wrote on social media .