Delhi Airport Now Connects 150 Destinations, Of Which Half Are Non-Stop Routes

Delhi Airport, the largest airport in the country and the jewel in the crown for infrastructure company GMR's airport business , has reached a new milestone, becoming the first in the country to be connected to 150 destinations. Almost simultaneously, it has also clocked the best-ever traffic in history.

This marks a new beginning for the airport, which had been in the news recently for the collapse of part of the roof at Terminal 1. This section of the terminal continues to be closed, and hence the revamped capacity of 100 million has not yet been fully available for use.

Data shared by Cirium, an aviation analytics company, exclusively for this article shows some interesting insights into the destinations where Delhi is connected.

Towards the end of 2008-09, Delhi airpor overtook Mumbai in terms of traffic, and there has been no looking back since then. Land availability has been a major factor, but the airport operators and successive governments need to be lauded for this growth. The building of Terminal 3 and the third runway, a part of Phase 1, followed by changes to Terminal 1 and the fourth runway, spurred the airport to new achievements.

Up to 75 domestic destinations are connected non-stop from Delhi, while five more are connected with a one-stop same flight number service.

Six airlines offer services on domestic routes, with IndiGo leading the pack by offering services to 69 of these 75. Air India follows with 36 destinations. In terms of weekly departures, IndiGo leads with 1,593 weekly departures while the combined Air India, post-merger, offers 1,173 weekly departures.