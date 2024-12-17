Bengaluru Taxi Scam! How This 'Uber-Like' Service Is Scamming People At Airport

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Bengaluru man has highlighted a“new scam” involving Bengaluru airport taxis. In this scam, a replica of the Uber app is used to operate rides without providing a bill.

Also Read: video: Man begs inside Bengaluru metro train, prompts authorities to take action

In a post on X, user mister_whistler wrote,“What an inventive new scam by Bengaluru airport taxi today. This dude showed me an exact replica of @Uber app when he started and ended the trip with 1000 bucks extra baked in. Said the extra is because of GST and when I asked for the bill he said I'll get it next month. So cute.”

The user further provided information on how it works and called it“impressive”.

Also Read: Bengaluru weather: Minimum night temperatures set to hit 12.4C, lowest in December since 2011

“They use an Android app called Blumeter which looks like Uber. They'll show & click trip start button build credibility. And then later, they'll end the trip on the same app which shows a much higher amount,” he added.

He further noted,“If you ask for a proper bill - they'll say billing system is broken currently. You'll get the bill on email next month. Funnily, Mr. Rajagopal Y N didn't even take my email or phone number. Busted haha!”

By the time of writing, the post has accumulated 3.5k likes, 503 reports, 173 comments and 403.8k views.

A user replied, "bill next month? That's just their way of saying, We believe in long-term customer relationships."