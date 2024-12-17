Bengaluru Taxi Scam! How This 'Uber-Like' Service Is Scamming People At Airport
12/17/2024 3:24:43 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Bengaluru man has highlighted a“new scam” involving Bengaluru airport taxis. In this scam, a replica of the Uber app is used to operate rides without providing a bill.
In a post on X, user mister_whistler wrote,“What an inventive new scam by Bengaluru airport taxi today. This dude showed me an exact replica of @Uber app when he started and ended the trip with 1000 bucks extra baked in. Said the extra is because of GST and when I asked for the bill he said I'll get it next month. So cute.”
The user further provided information on how it works and called it“impressive”.
“They use an Android app called Blumeter which looks like Uber. They'll show & click trip start button build credibility. And then later, they'll end the trip on the same app which shows a much higher amount,” he added.
He further noted,“If you ask for a proper bill - they'll say billing system is broken currently. You'll get the bill on email next month. Funnily, Mr. Rajagopal Y N didn't even take my email or phone number. Busted haha!”
By the time of writing, the post has accumulated 3.5k likes, 503 reports, 173 comments and 403.8k views.
A user replied, "bill next month? That's just their way of saying, We believe in long-term customer relationships."
