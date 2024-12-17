Explosion kills senior of Russian nuclear protection forces in Moscow in addition to another man

(MENAFN) A bomb murdered a major Russian general responsible of nuclear protection and another individual in Moscow on Tuesday, the RT state group declared on Tuesday, quoting unknown law implement source.



Russian media stated the that Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, who is leader of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, had been murdered on Ryazansky Prospekt. Russian news Telegram channels also announced that Kirillov had been murdered but there was no official verification of the murdering.



TASS state news agency announced two individuals were murdered in an explosion on Moscow’s Ryazansky Prospekt. A criminal investigation started in relation with the death of two individuals on Ryazansky Prospekt, Russia’s RIA state news agency stated, quoting Moscow detectives.



Ryazansky Prospekt is a rout that begins some 7 km (4.35 miles) southeast of the Kremlin. detectives and forensic specialists were operating at the location together with personnel of other emergency services, TASS agency stated.



MENAFN17122024000045016953ID1109000824