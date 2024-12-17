Ukrainian Defense Ministry Allocates Additional UAH 1.89B For Drone Purchases

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense has allocated an additional UAH 1.89 billion to combat brigades for the procurement of drones.

This is according to a ministry statement , Ukrinform reports.

Of the total amount, 55% will be used to acquire Mavic drones, including models equipped with night vision capabilities, while 18% will fund the purchase of FPV drones. Significant portions of the budget will also go toward reconnaissance UAVs, bombers, and spare parts.

This rapid implementation follows an order from Defense Rustem Umerov, aimed at expediting decentralized procurement. Under this approach, brigades independently purchase the drones they need for combat missions. These UAVs will be deployed directly to the front lines.

In 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry spent more than UAH 100 billion on drones, underscoring the importance of strengthening the technological capabilities of the Armed Forces.

On December 9, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had instructed Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to increase funding for drone purchases in the coming days.

Earlier reports said that an additional UAH 1.1 billion had been allocated to brigades for the purchase of drones.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces