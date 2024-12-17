New Research Unveils Pioneering Connections Between Mind, Body, And Physics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Edition Unveils Revolutionary Connections Between Consciousness and the Universe

CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atticus Publishing is proud to promote the release of The Mind-Body Problem and Its Solution (Second Edition) , the latest work by Carey R. Carlson, a pioneering thinker who unites philosophy, mathematics, and physics in an extraordinary exploration of human consciousness and the physical universe.Carlson, whose career spans decades of intellectual curiosity and innovation, delves deeply into one of humanity's most enduring puzzles: the relationship between the mind and the physical world. Drawing inspiration from Bertrand Russell and Alfred North Whitehead's event ontology, Carlson's second edition furthers the discourse with a revolutionary discovery: the arrows of time form frequency ratios that define energy and quantum behavior. This profound insight led to a graphical construction of physics based on these temporal arrows, fundamentally redefining how we understand causation and existence.About the AuthorCarey R. Carlson began his academic journey studying mathematics before a personal intellectual odyssey led him to philosophy. A devoted reader of Alfred North Whitehead's Science and the Modern World, Carlson became captivated by the mind-body problem. He embarked on years of self-study before formalizing his knowledge at the University of Minnesota under the tutelage of Grover Maxwell. While pursuing this "belated thesis" decades later, Carlson uncovered the elegant simplicity of frequency ratios as a foundation for physics, culminating in this groundbreaking work.What Readers Will Discover-A Novel Solution to the Mind-Body Problem: How mental events fit seamlessly into a causal web of sentient and physical events.-The Physics of Time and Arrows: A construction of quantum mechanics from the directional flow of time itself.-Bridging Philosophy and Physics: Groundbreaking connections that affirm Russell and Whitehead's event ontology.Carlson's work promises to revolutionize the way we understand the universe and our place within it, offering readers a clear, innovative framework that bridges abstract theory and tangible reality.Praise for The Mind-Body Problem and Its SolutionThis second edition has been hailed as "a bold reimagining of philosophy and physics" and "a must-read for anyone captivated by the deeper questions of existence.""Physics can be understood in terms of the arrow diagram of the universe-and human mental events belong in that causal web of sentient events." – Carey R. Carlson

