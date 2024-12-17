Kuwait Oil Prices Up To USD 74.78 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up 72 cents to reach USD 74.78 per barrel on Monday, compared to USD 74.06 pb on Friday, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday. At the global market, went down 58 cents to USD 73.91 pb, the West Texas Intermediate fell 58 cents to reach USD 70.71 km

