Guru Randhawa Extends Support To Farmers Amid Protests, Faces Backlash On Social Media

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Punjabi Guru Randhawa has come out in support of the ongoing farmers' protests, urging the to engage in dialogue with the farmers. Known for hits like Naach Meri Rani and High Rated Gabru, the singer shared his views on X (formerly Twitter), sparking both praise and criticism.

Guru Randhawa appealed to the government to address the concerns of farmers, emphasizing their crucial role in the country. In a tweet, he wrote,“Farmers provide food to every household in our country. Their voices need to be heard. Requesting our government officials to please sit and discuss with the farmers' officials.”

His appeal comes as farmers continue their protests at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders, demanding a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP), among other issues.

The singer faced trolling from a section of social media users. Some accused him of supporting the farmers for money or under pressure. One user wrote,“Paise mil gaye? Ya dhamki?” while another commented,“We are paying farmers for their crops, free nahi khila rahe voh hume b****e.”

Responding to the criticism, Guru clarified his personal connection to the farming community.“I am from a farmer family myself mere bhai. Dono mein se kuch nahi mila, sirf request kar raha hoon as Indian. Khush raho, pta nahi lagg raha hai kya ho raha hamare desh mein. Kuch bhi likho, nafrat to milni hi hai. Khush raho bhai,” he replied.

In another post, he urged for unity and reiterated that his appeal was only for the government to hear the farmers' concerns.“Let's unite and support our country. Meri mitti, mera desh is world's best desh. Period,” Guru added.