Impact 59 Powered By Entergy Awards Over $3.5M In Grants To 65 Organizations In Greater New Orleans

(MENAFN- 3BL) NEW ORLEANS, December 16, 2024 /3BL/ - With just 59 days until Super Bowl LIX, the New Orleans Super Bowl LIX Host Committee, Foundation, Entergy, the New Orleans Saints, Ochsner Health, Venture Global, United Way of Southeast Louisiana, and the NOLA Coalition announced the distribution of more than $3.5 million in grants to 65 nonprofit organizations in the Greater New Orleans region.

Impact 59 Powered by Entergy, the official Super Bowl LIX Legacy Grant Program, is designed to provide lasting support for local organizations working in key areas such as economic development, education, workforce training, youth development, health and wellness, and equity and inclusion. The program is committed to creating a meaningful legacy in New Orleans long after the city hosts its record-tying 11th Super Bowl on Feb. 9, 2025.

During the event, the Super Bowl LIX Host Committee, led by the New Orleans Saints and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, and its partner organizations highlighted the importance of giving back to the community through the Host Committee theme of“It's what we do.”

“Super Bowl LIX is about more than just a game,” said Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and long-time philanthropist.“ It's about showing up for our city, supporting our neighbors, and ensuring that we leave a positive, lasting legacy in the community. This program is part of what we do – to create meaningful change and provide lasting resources for the people who call New Orleans home.”

The grants awarded through Impact 59 Powered by Entergy have been allocated to nonprofit organizations focused on programs that foster positive change in youth development, workforce training, education, health and wellness, and equity and inclusion. These organizations are receiving critical support for their efforts to improve lives in New Orleans and surrounding areas, including Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Plaquemines, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington parishes. A grant selection committee carefully reviewed eligibility and compliance and made award determinations based on the need, merit, and potential impact of each project.

“We understand how much Super Bowl LIX means to this community and we're pleased to help give back to New Orleanians who have welcomed us with open arms,” said NFL Vice President of Philanthropy and Executive Director of the NFL Foundation Alexia Gallagher .“The NFL Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football. We're proud to work with the Super Bowl LIX Host Committee to provide vital funding through the Legacy Grant Program to dozens of local organizations supporting communities in need throughout New Orleans and Louisiana.”

“Super Bowl LIX provides a unique opportunity to make a lasting impact on the host community,” said Drew Marsh, Entergy Chair and Chief Executive Officer. “Through Impact 59 Powered by Entergy, we are proud to support local organizations to help them continue their vital work and strengthen our city for years to come.”

The announcement of the 65 grant recipients reinforces the New Orleans Super Bowl Host Committee's motto:“It's what we do.” Impact 59 Powered by Entergy ensures these local organizations receive much-needed funding and resources, furthering their critical work and fostering long-term change in the community.

“At the end of the day, Super Bowl LIX is much more than just a game,” said Jay Cicero, President and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and the Super Bowl LIX Host Committee. “We're only 59 days away from the opportunity to showcase our city, support our nonprofit community, boost Louisiana's economy, and celebrate our rich culture. We are proud to contribute to this incredible legacy that extends beyond the game and has a positive impact on the people of New Orleans.”

Impact 59 is just one of several programs the Host Committee and NFL bring to New Orleans ahead of the big game. NFL Source, a diverse supplier program, launched earlier this year and engaged more than 200 underrepresented businesses in the greater New Orleans Area. Earlier this month, NFL Green and the Host Committee kicked off two sustainability projects in the city, with more to come as we get closer to Feb. 9, 2025.

Impact 59 Powered by Entergy grant recipients include:

Education

Xavier University of Louisiana

Crimestoppers, Inc

Eternal Seeds Inc.

Start the Adventure in Reading

New Schools for New Orleans

Blessed to be a Blessing Int'l. Ministries

New Orleans Speech and Hearing Center

Hope Community Resource Center

Leona Tate Foundation for Change Inc

College Beyond

Louisiana Children's Museum

Equity and Inclusion

Raphael Village

Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana (VOASELA)

S.M.C.L Foundation & Associates

New Orleans Hispanic Heritage Foundation

Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Foundation

The Posse Foundation, Inc.

East St. Tammany Habitat for Humanity inc.

Rebuilding Together New Orleans

The Descendants Project

Winston Rhea Scholars

Foundation for Louisiana

St. Bernard Autism Awareness Krew

Health and Wellness

New Orleans East Hospital Foundation

Our Daily Bread Food Bank of Tangipahoa

Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana

Silence is Violence

Plaquemines Community CARE Centers Foundation, Inc

H.E.R. Institute

Northshore Food Bank

Cancer Association of Louisiana

Project Lazarus

Ubuntu Village NOLA

GiGi's Playhouse New Orleans Down Syndrome Achievement Center

Grace Outreach Development

New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation, Inc.

Vietnamese Initiatives In Economic Training (VIET)

St. John United Way

Eden Centers for Hope and Healing

New Orleans Council on Aging

Travelers Aid Society of Greater New Orleans

The Split Second Foundation Inc.

Workforce Training

Capital Area United Way

Covenant House New Orleans

Reconcile New Orleans Inc

New Orleans Career Center

The First 72+

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation - Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana

NextOp

The 18th Ward

United Way of St Charles

YouthForce NOLA

Youth Development

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater New Orleans/Acadiana

Child Advocacy Services

Special Olympics Louisiana Inc

Jewish Family Service Of Greater New Orleans Inc

New Wine Development Corporation

Boys Hope Girls Hope

Girls Play Trumpets Too

Nunez Community College

Youth Empowerment Project

St. John the Baptist Parish 4-H Foundation

Prominent Youth Foundation

Brilliant Mindz Inc

GENYOUth

Super Bowl LIX will take place on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, at Caesars Superdome.

About the New Orleans Super Bowl LIX Host Committee

The New Orleans Super Bowl LIX Host Committee, led by the New Orleans Saints and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, is responsible for planning, executing, and hosting the City's record-tying 11th NFL Championship game on February 9, 2025. The Host Committee works in partnership with the National Football League to deliver a successful Super Bowl LIX while driving lasting social and economic impact in the Greater New Orleans area. Learn more about the New Orleans Super LIX Host Committee at nolasuperbowl .

About Entergy

Entergy is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability, resilience and growth of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergy and connect with @Entergy on social media. #WePowerLife

About the NFL Foundation

The National Football League (NFL) Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation and its members, the 32 NFL clubs, support the health, safety and wellness of athletes, youth football, and the communities that support our game. Celebrating 50 years, the NFL Foundation has become one of the leading philanthropic entities in America, contributing to NFL team communities, national and international disaster relief efforts, and societal issues. The league is utilizing this anniversary to amplify the impact of NFL Philanthropy and the progress made by our nonprofit entities. For more information on the NFL Foundation, visit NFLFoundation.

About The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation

Organized in August 1988, the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation (Sports Foundation) is a non-profit 501(c) (4) organization whose mission is to attract and manage sporting events that have a positive economic impact on Louisiana and the Greater New Orleans area. Throughout its 36-year history, the Sports Foundation has hosted and been awarded hundreds of events and turned a $50 million public investment into more than $3.4 billion in economic impact for the State of Louisiana and the Greater New Orleans area.