Atlee Claps Back At Kapil Sharma's Comment On His Looks, 'Don't Judge By Appearance'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kapil Sharma has often faced the heat for making misogynistic, racist and body-shaming jokes on Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show. But during the latest episode, his subtle joke on the guest's appearance did not go well.

Recently, Kapil Sharma welcomed Baby John's team, including Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Atlee, to his show.

As the season's grand finale proceeded, Kapil subtly cracked a joke about Atlee's looks. However, the Jawan director did not let it pass and clapped back instantly with a savage response.

The chat, which started with how big a director and producer Atlee has become after the success of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan , ended with a bitter aftertaste as the comedian joked:“But when you get to meet a star for the first time, do they ask, where is Atlee?”

| Mukesh Khanna explains why he never appeared on Kapil Sharma's show Here's how Atlee replied:

Atlee did not shove the comment under the rug and instead gave a very resounding response.

“In a way I understood your question. I'll try to answer. I'm actually very thankful to AR Murugadoss sir because he produced my first film," Atlee said.

“He asked for a script, but he didn't see how I was looking or whether I'm capable of it or not. But, he loved my narration. I think the world should see that,” he added.

“We should not judge by appearance. You have to judge by your heart,” Atlee remarked.

Watch clip:

A video clip from the episode went viral on social media, amassing over 1.8 million views in two days.

| Sudha Murty advocates flying on economy as Narayana discusses hiring chartered Here's how netizens reacted:

Several social media users took to the comment section to express concern over Kapil's“body shaming” humour, and said it is“not funny”.

“Kapil Sharma only body shames and has uncleji jokes. Not funny at all. The show has run its course and is such a drag now,” a user said.

“Kapil Sharma's main sense of humor is body shaming. No one seems to object to it and he keeps earning money,” another user said.

“Kapil Sharma may be a nice person otherwise, but he makes racist/sexist/body shaming/homophobic jokes all the time on his show. His silly question to Atlee reflects the fair skin colour obsession of North Indians. Unfortunately the bar has been set very low in India in terms of these so- called“comedy shows for the whole family”,” a social media user highlighted.

“Kapil's 'humour' is taking personal potshots at anyone in the audience or not very high profile guests. Not funny,” added another user.

| Samay Raina to appear in Kapil Sharma show? Standup comedian sparks speculation

Netizens also praise Atlee for handling it“beautifully by answering straight to a question asked indirectly”.

A few also attributed Kapil Sharma's comment to“north-Indian mentality”, and said,“These north indians always have the color complexity mindset towards Tamilians. Most of them thinking, skin complex is one of the qualities for recognition. Much more to say, but stopping here.”

However, a few users tried to side with the comedian and clarified that it wasn't Atlee skin colour that he was talking about, but his age.

“He didn't insult Atlee's look. He said that he is very young that he doesn't look like a 'typical director',” a user said.

“That is unfair. He seems to be talking about his age and how big stars think youngsters cannot handle big projects,” another added.