Earthquake Today: Magnitude 7.3 Tremors Hits Pacific Island Nation Of Vanuatu

(MENAFN- Live Mint) According to the USGS, a magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck just off the coast of Vanuatu in the South Pacific Ocean on Tuesday. The quake, which occurred at a depth of 57 kilometres (35 miles), was centred 30 kilometres (10 miles) west of Vila, the largest city in the island nation.

A magnitude 5.5 aftershock followed near the same location, Associated Press reported.

However, it was not immediately clear whether it caused any damage, but Vanuatu government websites were offline in the aftermath of the quake and phone numbers for the police and other public agencies did not connect. Social media channels for the country's geohazards agency and the prime minister's office have not been updated.

A video posted on social media appeared to show a building that houses some diplomatic missions to Vanuatu - including those of Britain, France and New Zealand - with some damage to their structure, including buckled windows and debris that had crumbled from walls to the ground.

“The USGS warned of tsunami waves for some coasts on Vanuatu, a group of 80 islands that is home to about 330,000 people. Waves could reach 0.3 meters to 1 meter (1 to 3 feet) above the tide level,” the agency said.

Some islands in the low-lying atoll nation are 3 feet above sea level.

