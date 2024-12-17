Bitcoin Exchange Rate Sets New Record
12/17/2024 12:08:56 AM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The value of bitcoin has reached a new all-time high, surpassing
$105,000, according to Azernews .
As of 03:27 Baku time, the Cryptocurrency broke through the
$105,000 mark, rising by 3.25% to reach a peak of $105,200.
By 04:10, Bitcoin's momentum slowed, and it was trading at
$104,600 (+3.10%).
Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency based on blockchain
technology, allowing any user to "mine" (issue) new coins by
participating in the network. This is done by creating new blocks
that are added to the blockchain.
Bitcoin's Unstoppable Rise The recent surge in Bitcoin's value
reflects a broader trend in the cryptocurrency market, fueled by
growing institutional interest and increasing adoption. With
Bitcoin continuing to break records, it has become more than just a
store of value - it's a digital asset that could potentially
challenge traditional financial systems. As the cryptocurrency
space evolves, Bitcoin's price movements are likely to remain a
focal point for investors and tech enthusiasts alike, with
speculation about its future climbing to new heights.
