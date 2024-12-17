Bitcoin Exchange Rate Sets New Record

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The value of has reached a new all-time high, surpassing $105,000, according to Azernews .

As of 03:27 Baku time, the broke through the $105,000 mark, rising by 3.25% to reach a peak of $105,200.

By 04:10, Bitcoin's momentum slowed, and it was trading at $104,600 (+3.10%).

Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency based on blockchain technology, allowing any user to "mine" (issue) new coins by participating in the network. This is done by creating new blocks that are added to the blockchain.

Bitcoin's Unstoppable Rise The recent surge in Bitcoin's value reflects a broader trend in the cryptocurrency market, fueled by growing institutional interest and increasing adoption. With Bitcoin continuing to break records, it has become more than just a store of value - it's a digital asset that could potentially challenge traditional financial systems. As the cryptocurrency space evolves, Bitcoin's price movements are likely to remain a focal point for investors and tech enthusiasts alike, with speculation about its future climbing to new heights.