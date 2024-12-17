Apple Works On A Giant Foldable Ipad, Which Is Expected To Be Released In 2028
Date
12/17/2024 12:08:57 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Reputable insider Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter,
revealed that Apple is working on a folding iPad, slated for
release by 2028, according to Azernews .
Gurman describes the device as "a giant iPad that unfolds to the
size of two iPad Pros placed side by side." He also notes that
Apple's prototypes already feature an "almost invisible fold."
"The prototypes of this new product in Apple's industrial design
group have an almost invisible crease. But it's too early to say
whether Apple will be able to get rid of it entirely. Samsung,
which released its first folding phone five years ago, has
struggled to eliminate the fold in its devices," Gurman writes.
In terms of software, the new foldable iPad will likely run
iPadOS. However, Gurman suggests that by 2028, iPadOS "should be
advanced enough to run macOS applications."
Additionally, a foldable iPhone is reportedly in development,
though its release is not expected until 2026.
Exciting Future for Apple's Folding Devices Apple is looking to
break into the folding device market, following in the footsteps of
Samsung and other tech giants. This move could be a game-changer
for Apple's ecosystem, offering users even more versatility and
power. With an iPad capable of running macOS apps and the potential
for a foldable iPhone, Apple is clearly aiming to blur the lines
between tablets, laptops, and phones, setting the stage for a new
era in portable computing.
MENAFN17122024000195011045ID1109000345
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.