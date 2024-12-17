Apple Works On A Giant Foldable Ipad, Which Is Expected To Be Released In 2028

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Reputable insider Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, revealed that Apple is working on a folding iPad, slated for release by 2028, according to Azernews .

Gurman describes the device as "a giant iPad that unfolds to the size of two iPad Pros placed side by side." He also notes that Apple's prototypes already feature an "almost invisible fold."

"The prototypes of this new product in Apple's industrial design group have an almost invisible crease. But it's too early to say whether Apple will be able to get rid of it entirely. Samsung, which released its first folding phone five years ago, has struggled to eliminate the fold in its devices," Gurman writes.

In terms of software, the new foldable iPad will likely run iPadOS. However, Gurman suggests that by 2028, iPadOS "should be advanced enough to run macOS applications."

Additionally, a foldable iPhone is reportedly in development, though its release is not expected until 2026.

Exciting Future for Apple's Folding Devices Apple is looking to break into the folding device market, following in the footsteps of Samsung and other tech giants. This move could be a game-changer for Apple's ecosystem, offering users even more versatility and power. With an iPad capable of running macOS apps and the potential for a foldable iPhone, Apple is clearly aiming to blur the lines between tablets, laptops, and phones, setting the stage for a new era in portable computing.