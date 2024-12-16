Clickstream Analytics Market Forecast : 14.8% CAGR Leading To USD 2561.6 Million By 2026

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Research, titled, "Clickstream Analytics Market by Component, Deployment, Application, and Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," The clickstream analytics market size was valued at $868.8 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $2561.6 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2019 to 2026.



Advent of digitalization and industry 4.0 has garnered data silos with amorphous datasets. Rise in need to analyze real-time data especially ecommerce data has grown significantly. With analytics technologies, industries are focusing toward gaining high consumer base, clickstream analytics help these industries by performing traffic analytics and e-commerce analytics. In addition, rise in need to convert information into digital form to gain insights that support strategic decision-making in an organization is further expected to drive the of the clickstream analytics market growth.



In today's era omni-channel retail customers generate digital trails when they are engaged in e-commerce interactions. These digital footprints also known as data-logs include data that have the information of checkouts, views, add to carts, likes, and even bounces rate at every point in the shopping expedition. Clickstream analytics allow online marketers or retailers a better understanding of its customers' interactions with its applications. Further, the analyzed data can be used to brand and gain untouched business insights, which will help them to optimize their businesses. Mostly, these insights are widely used to find, target, or retain their ideal customers in a better way.



By component, the software segment dominated the overall clickstream analytics market in 2018 and is further expected to endure traction for clickstream analytics among organizations during the forecast period. Rise in demand for applications that are cost-efficient and display results with dashboards is a major factor to drive the growth of the software segment. Moreover, the services segment witnessed a significant growth in the market, in terms of CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to clickstream analytics services suite that includes installation, consulting, maintenance, and support services.



North America clickstream analytics market is expected to dominate in 2018, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to high availability of number of players that are operating and using analytics in the countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Asia-Pacific is expected to anticipate high CAGR in the global market in the coming years.



Key Findings Of The Study :



By component, the software segment dominated the clickstream analytics market. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period in the clickstream analytics industry.



By deployment, the cloud segment dominated the clickstream analytics market in 2018. However, the on-premise segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the clickstream analytics trends.



By application, the click path optimization segment accounted for the highest clickstream analytics market share in 2018, owing to rise in demand for optimized clicks from e-commerce sector.



Depending on industry vertical, the retail & ecommerce industry generated the highest revenue in 2018. However, the BFSI sector is expected to witness a considerable growth in the near future.



Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in terms of CAGR in the coming years.



Some of the key market players profiled in the clickstream analytics market analysis include Adobe Systems Incorporated, Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Splunk Inc., Talend, and Verto Analytics Inc. Major players operating in this market have witnessed high growth in demand for clickstream analytics, especially due to increase in adoption of Internet and related services among individuals across the globe. This study includes market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.



