Misty Mountain Records Releases Heartfelt Ballad To John Lennon, The Light

Fourth single from JG Crawford's album“From the Mountain Top” written in ten minutes on the night of Lennon's assassination from grief, love and respect

- JG CrawfordLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Misty Mountain Records announces the release on December 20, 2024 of singer/songwriter JG Crawford's song, The Light. The song is a heartfelt ballad to John Lennon, the former Beatle who was murdered on December 8, 1980. Crawford wrote The Light over ten short minutes on the night Lennon was shot. The song shares the beautiful message, inspired by John Lennon, which is to“make love grow.” It is the fourth single from Crawford's album, From the Mountain Top, which is scheduled to be released in April 2025.“We got the news that John Lennon had just been killed,” said Crawford.“We were in shock, turned off the lights, lit all the candles we had and just wept. Within minutes, I had a paper and pen in my hand and the song, The Light, came pouring out of me. Even today, 44 years later, I can still feel the grief as if it were just yesterday. I don't think I'm alone in this experience.” Crawford continued, "The "light" is what shines out from within all of us. It contains our love and the ability to make it grow. John Lennon was all about love. "Love and Quantum Physics are my religion" he is quoted as saying."The Light is Crawford's tribute to sharing the spirit and inspiration of love. The singer/songwriter quotes Martin Luther King's Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech, which implores the listener to turn the other cheek and not allow man's inhumanity to man to define society. The song's proactive message is to plant a new seed, move on, and find common ground.Crawford shares a personal message to humanity in The Light, with lyrics that say:“There is a light that shines for all the world to see, This light illuminates the path that all must seek, And it is ever-present, though some will never know, That through its energy, wise men can make love grow.” The Light was recorded in a private home studio in Topanga, California that was previously owned by a member of the British rock band Supertramp. The single and album were produced by Grammy-Award-winning engineer and frequent Daniel Lanois collaborator, Mark Howard, known for his work on Bob Dylan's Oh Mercy, and Time Out of Mind, as well as U2 Achtung Baby amoungst others. For the album, Howard assembled a group of experienced, well-known musicians including Hal Cragin, one of Joni Mitchell's bass players, Jimmy Paxson, a drummer for Stevie Nicks, and keyboard player for Leonard Cohn and John Mayer, Michael Chavez.Other singles from the album include "Lay Lady Lay", a cover of the Bob Dylan classic set to a Bossa Nova beat; "Hands of Jesus", a rockin' anti-war ballad; and the reggae infused "From The Mountain Top", a song of political cooperation.Crawford is a multi-instrumental musician and a celebrated luthier, a person who crafts bespoke string instruments. From the young age of 13, JG was jamming on Byrds songs and covering Wilson Pickett numbers with his teenage band. The young guitarist learned a great deal from listening and emulating the licks of Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, and B.B. King.Crawford's talents in restoration led him to work on the guitars of Jeff Beck, Robby Robertson and Robin Trower. He toured with the bands Ambrosia and Dave Mason. Crawford was also a music consultant for Lamont Dozier, Stevie Wonder, War, Stevie Nicks, The Alarm, and most of the major record labels.The Light and the three additional singles from the album From the Mountain Top are available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify and where music is available.Cover artwork credit @Andrew_Mcgranahan.For more information and to find more of Crawford's music at

