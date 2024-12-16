Andersen Corporation Announces $50.8 Million In Year-End Profit Sharing And 2024 Donations Totaling Over $5 Million In Support Of Local Communities

BAYPORT, Minn., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation

(Andersen), of America's most trusted brand of windows and doors*, proudly announces it will distribute $50.8 million in sharing to eligible employees.

In recognition of employee contributions to Andersen's 2024 business performance, the company paid $50.8 million – up to $3,923 per eligible employee – as part of the company's annual profit sharing program.



Through its“Dollars for Doers” and“Group Volunteer Grants” volunteer matching grant programs, Andersen provides grants in recognition of employee volunteer time, with employees tracking more than 20,000 hours towards these programs in 2024.

Andersen and its corporate foundation continued their longstanding commitment to philanthropy in 2024, donating more than $5.3 million to nonprofits working to improve lives and strengthen communities.

"Amid ongoing challenges in the housing market, Andersen continued to grow in 2024. This accomplishment highlights the unwavering dedication, adaptability and resilience of our employees," said Chris Galvin, president and chief executive officer of Andersen. "We take immense pride in recognizing our employees for embodying our core values and consistently surpassing customer expectations. Our people are the cornerstone of our success, and this profit sharing is a testament to their hard work and unwavering commitment."

As part of this $5.3 million, Andersen proudly participated in the 2024 Habitat for Humanity Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project as a Diamond Sponsor. The Carter Work Project is a significant annual initiative aimed at building and renovating homes for families in need.

Andersen donated $1 million to Habitat for Humanity for the Carter Work Project, through a combination of in-kind window donations, including more than 600 Andersen(R) 100 Series windows, and financial contributions. Additionally, over 150 Andersen employees volunteered their time and skills during the project, with more than 30 team members installing Andersen windows on-site during the final day of the week-long event.

Andersen has prioritized advancing affordable housing for nearly three decades, donating more than $9 million in funding and products to the Habitat network.

"At Andersen, we believe in the power of giving back to the communities where we live and work," said Eliza Chlebeck, vice president of communications and community and vice president of the Andersen Corporate Foundation. "Our donations support a wide range of initiatives, from housing and education to hunger and health care. We are especially proud to support organizations like Habitat for Humanity, contributing to projects like the Carter Work Project, which helps to build brighter futures for families in need. Together, we are fortunate to have the privilege of making a tangible difference in people's lives and strengthening our communities."

Beyond traditional grantmaking, Andersen supports the nonprofits and causes that matter most to its employees with programs that encourage and recognize the sharing of time and talent as another way to give back. Through its "Dollars for Doers" and "Group Volunteer Grants" volunteer matching grant programs, Andersen provides grants in recognition of employee volunteer time, with employees tracking more than 20,000 hours towards these programs in 2024.

Other examples of key local initiatives that demonstrate Andersen's commitment to making a difference include:



Andersen's Garland, Texas facility was presented with the 2024 Partnership Award by the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Garland for their work in the community to help support affordable housing. In Des Moines, Iowa, employees of Andersen's storm door facility, participated in an eight-home building blitz with Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity for which Andersen provided a combination of in-kind donations and discounts for the project.

*2023 Andersen brand survey of U.S. homeowners

About Andersen Corporation

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 13,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in

Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®

and MQTM brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across

North America

and

Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at

andersenwindows.

