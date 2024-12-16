T.PR Celebrates Its 6Th Anniversary With Countless Achievements To Team And CEO Thais Eliasen

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo: Getty Images/Unique Nicole. t.PR Agency Team (Thales Menezes, Danielly Targino, Thais Eliasen, Carolina R. Bievens)

Photo: Getty Images/Unique Nicole - Thais Eliasen and Maria Gadu at t.PR 6th Anniversary

Photo: Getty Images/Unique Nicole. Renato Lerner, CEO of Invision Investments at the t.PR Gala 6th Anniversary.

From United Nations' humanitarian recognition to a private VIP Gala with special guest Brazilian star Maria Gadu, the agency has been thriving in the industry.

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Since 2018, the South Bay of Los Angeles has been home to the team of t Agency , a boutique Public Relations firm that serves corporate clients, personal brands, and artists. Under the leadership of Thais Eliasen, CEO, the PR Agency achieved a milestone with only six years of activity. This gratifying year was celebrated with style on a Gala and Red Carpet Night with the Brazilian musician Maria Gadu and Funk DJ Jonathan Costa, among many local community members and leaders.2024 has been a challenging yet rewarding year for entrepreneurs and small businesses in the United States. The t.PR was no exception. However, with passion, knowledge, and resilience, the dedicated team of communication specialists got to navigate through all the storms and rise.In May, the South of Brazil was devastated by intense storms, leaving thousands without access to food and potable water due to the floods. The catastrophe caused deaths, inaccessibility and homelessness. When the news was heard, Thais Eliasen, the CEO of t.PR decided to join forces to deliver 39,000 bottles of pure, alkaline, potable water from Acqualive . Alexandre Law Firm, Hi Brazil Market, Restoration Life Church, and many other companies and citizens of California were a part of this initiative. With the completion of this project, the Brazilian Fire Department with the United Nations in Brazil recognized all those involved in the donations.Throughout the year, many events, meetings, clients, and partnerships set a scenario for the team to be proud of in 2024.“I would say this was a year of internal growth, we have now a solid team, aligned and ready for any and all challenges”, says Amanda Menezes, COO.To celebrate, on December 5th, the t.PR Studio hosted clients, partners, and community leaders for a Gala evening. The illustrious night was sponsored by Invision Real Estate Investments , led by Renato Lerner, Brazilian-american civil engineer. For Eliasen, this anniversary party was much more than she had dreamt of.

Amanda Menezes

t.PR

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.