Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Spring-Loaded Sink Stopper With A Push Button For Easy Installation And Removal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Andrew S. of Pearland, TX is the creator of the Easy Remove Sink Stopper, a device that allows consumers to easily remove or replace a sink stopper without going underneath the sink. The spring-loaded stopper can be removed with a push button. The stopper includes a hollowed shaft that is centered and runs along the length of the stopper. The shaft contains the spring-loaded button and a push rod.Attached to the end of the push rod is a set of spring-loaded jaws connected by a hinge pin. Jaws are held closed by a tapered or belled flare at the base of the stopper. When the button is depressed and the push rod is lowered, the jaws will release from the tapered flare. A spring forces the jaws open, releasing them from the push-up rod. After the button is released, a spring returns the button and the push rod to the original position. The jaws are closed when they are drawn back into tapered flare. Ultimately, the tool helps alleviate time and costs associated with sink stropper repairs.Economic markets associated with sink stopper installation and replacement devices are a part of the larger home improvement and plumbing industries. The global plumbing fixtures market was valued at approximately $95 billion in 2022, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5-6% projected through 2030. The DIY plumbing market alone exceeded $600 billion in 2023, with a growing segment for tools aimed at non-professionals. Devices that make replacing sink stoppers easier represent a significant niche within plumbing tools and accessories, featuring products that cater to convenience-focused and accessibility-conscious consumers.Consumers are always seeking easier and more convenient methods and tools for home improvement projects. The Easy Remove Sink Stopper offers significant help for this industry, allowing users to install and remove sink stoppers without having to go underneath their sink. This product would significantly enhance any manufacturer's product line.Andrew was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Easy Remove Sink Stopper product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Easy Remove Sink Stopper can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.