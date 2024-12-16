Nirvana Relaunches After Recovery: A New Vision For Defi

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nirvana , the pioneering DeFi protocol that enabled risk-free leverage through an innovative reserve-backed asset, has announced its relaunch as Nirvana V2, marking a new era for decentralized finance. This milestone follows the resolution of a saga: the July 2022 hack that resulted in stolen customer funds and a legal victory with the conviction of the hacker-the first-ever U.S. case involving DeFi hacking. Today, Nirvana celebrates restitution and reinvention, introducing advancements in security, governance, and tokenomics.

“Through relentless innovation and unwavering dedication to our community, we've turned adversity into opportunity,” said Alex Hoffman, Nirvana Co-Founder.“Nirvana V2 is not just a relaunch-it's a bold statement about what DeFi can achieve: fairness, resilience, and shared prosperity.”

Complete Restitution and Perpetual Recovery

In a first for DeFi, Nirvana V2 has fully reimbursed all funds stolen in the 2022 hack. The protocol now features a built-in revenue-sharing mechanism, ensuring continuous distribution of all protocol revenue to hack victims in perpetuity-a unique model that sets a precedent for community-first recovery efforts.

Innovating for Security and Stability

Nirvana V2 addresses vulnerabilities head-on with a new single-collateral reserve system that enhances security and stability. This isolated design prevents cascading failures and safeguards the protocol against external shocks, delivering a more robust and resilient platform.

Decentralized Governance for the Future

Governance in Nirvana V2 is fully decentralized and reimagined through its Automated Token-Managed Adjustments (ATMA) system. This novel approach enables continuous, incremental adjustments to protocol parameters through token-based voting. Unlike legacy systems, Nirvana V2's governance tokens are earned exclusively through organic protocol usage, with no pre-launch insider allocations. These tokens act as revenue-sharing assets, aligning the interests of governance participants with the protocol's potential earnings.

A New Tokenomic Paradigm: The Market-Driven Mint

At the heart of Nirvana is the Market-Driven Mint (MDM)-an innovative framework for token price stability. The MDM ensures that all potential liquidity is protocol-owned, creating:



Durability: Permanent liquidity reserves for every token in supply.

Predictability: A transparent algorithm adjusts pricing based on demand.

Reliability: A rising floor price guarantees a minimum exit value, preventing crashes. Fairness: Equitable token distribution with no insider allocations.

With the MDM, Nirvana's ANA token features a rising floor price mechanism, which moves upwards automatically as demand grows. This reserve-backed floor produces asymmetric opportunities: unlimited upside potential and limited downside risk. ANA's rising floor also positions it as a uniquely reliable collateral within Nirvana's ecosystem.

Expanding Horizons: Asset Diversity and Ecosystem Growth

Nirvana V2 will initially launch with stablecoins like USDC, providing a solid foundation before expanding to speculative assets such as SOL and BTC. Moreover, the MDM offers a permissionless launchpad for new tokens, empowering projects to leverage its rising floor price and protocol-owned liquidity.

A Vision for DeFi's Future

Nirvana was born out of a desire to address systemic inequities in traditional DeFi protocols. Legacy systems often suffer from insider allocations, opaque operations, and unstable liquidity solutions. Nirvana's innovative MDM and decentralized governance mechanisms aim to set a new standard, offering transparency, fairness, and enduring value.

“Nirvana V2 is more than a comeback-it's a leap forward,” added Hoffman.“We've created a system that not only restores trust but also pushes the boundaries of what decentralized finance can achieve.”

About Nirvana

Founded by a distributed team of DeFi veterans with deep roots in the Solana ecosystem, Nirvana Finance is on a mission to redefine token markets and elevate the decentralized finance landscape. With the relaunch of Nirvana V2, the team reaffirms its commitment to building secure, transparent, and equitable financial systems for all.

Contact

Jon Phillips

Nirvana Finance

