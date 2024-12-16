EQS-News: Scout24 SE / Key word(s): Takeover

Scout24 SE acquires bulwiengesa AG, a leading provider of valuation and data services for commercial real estate



Munich / Berlin, 16 December 2024 – Scout24 SE announces the of bulwiengesa AG, the leading independent data and valuation company for the commercial real estate industry in Germany. Founded in 1983, bulwiengesa offers comprehensive valuations, market and location analyses as well as the industry-leading database RIWIS, which has been collecting residential and commercial real estate data since 1990. bulwiengesa's product portfolio supports project developers, investors, property developers, banks, and municipalities in making informed investment decisions. Scout24 continues to consistently execute its strategy to extend into data, enabling efficient matchmaking and evolving Scout24 beyond a listings marketplace. In 2023, Scout24 acquired Sprengnetter, the leading provider of real estate data and valuations for residential properties. With the acquisition of bulwiengesa, Scout24 is expanding its data and valuation offering into commercial real estate. The exclusive real estate market database RIWIS enables Scout24 to offer its commercial customers an enriched product portfolio. With the integration of bulwiengesa's products into the ImmoScout24 ecosystem, customers will benefit from increased market transparency, innovative data-driven products, and more convenient decision-making tools for real estate. "bulwiengesa is a leading provider of real estate market data powered by its extensive RIWIS database and strong brand. We are delighted to welcome them to the Scout24 family. With bulwiengesa, we are expanding our data offering into the commercial real estate sector. Their leading data services complement our product range and are fully in line with our strategy to become the leading provider of real estate information in Germany. Together, we will be able to enhance market transparency, advance real estate transaction digitisation, and offer our commercial customers unique services to navigate the increasingly complex property market more confidently", comments Tobias Hartmann, CEO of Scout24 SE. The current CEO of bulwiengesa, Ralf Koschny, will be part of the new Supervisory Board of bulwiengesa. Sven Carstensen, who has been with bulwiengesa for almost 20 years and has been COO since 2020, will become the new CEO. Sven Carstensen, who has been with bulwiengesa for more than 20 years and has been COO since 2020, will become the new CEO. The appointments will provide leadership continuity at bulwiengesa and ensure a consistently high standard of customer service and client support. “bulwiengesa has consistently expanded its position as a commercial real estate expert for valuations, analyses and data in recent years. With our strong product portfolio of valuation and data services for all types of use and for all valuation reasons, bulwiengesa is a perfect extension of ImmoScout24's product portfolio, while we continue to offer our customers familiar services. I look forward to joining the Supervisory Board of bulwiengesa and working closely with the ImmoScout24 team to take bulwiengesa and our RIWIS product to the next level and effectively bring together all key players”, says Ralf Koschny, CEO of bulwiengesa AG. Both parties have decided not to disclose details of the transaction. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Scout24 SE Scout24 SE is one of the leading digital companies in Germany. With the digital marketplace ImmoScout24, for residential and commercial real estate, we successfully bring together homeowners, real estate agents, tenants, and buyers – and we have been doing so for more than 25 years. With more than 19 million users per month on the website or in the app, ImmoScout24 is the market leader for digital real estate listing and search. To digitise the process of real estate transactions, ImmoScout24 is continually developing new products and building up a networked, data-rich ecosystem for renting, buying, and commercial real estate in Germany and Austria. Scout24 is a listed stock corporation (ISIN: DE000A12DM80, Ticker: G24) and member of the MDAX and the DAX50 ESG. Further information is available on LinkedIn .



