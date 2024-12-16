عربي


Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Fitness Accessory For Water Exercises (TRO-1235)


12/16/2024 12:45:59 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new fitness accessory that could be worn when exercising in the water," said an inventor, from St. George, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the WATER CLIMB. My design would be worn upon both legs to create resistance and enhance the workout."

The invention provides improved fitness when engaged in water exercises. In doing so, it enhances leg workouts when standing in a pool, engaging in water aerobics, or treading water It also could simulate climbing stairs. The invention features a simple design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for individuals who enjoy exercising in bodies of water.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1235, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

PR Newswire

