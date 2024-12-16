Mosaic Announces Strategic Integration With Factset Data To Streamline Public-To-Private Deal Modeling

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Mosaic, the world's leading Digital Deal Modeling platform, today announced the release of its integration with FactSet, supercharging the Mosaic with high quality data from FactSet for mutual customers. FactSet's financial and data will automatically populate Mosaic's deal modeling engine for seamless, rapid screening of public-to-private transactions.

Mosaic's automated model builder powered by FactSet data.

This integration empowers private equity firms and investment banks using Mosaic to conduct complex take-private analysis in under one minute, leveraging FactSet's extensive datasets, including fundamental financials, consensus estimates, and real-time market pricing – paired with the user's differentiated judgments on appropriate capital structure and exit for the deal.

"We're excited to integrate FactSet's trusted data into Mosaic's advanced platform to enhance the research capabilities available to FactSet and Mosaic users," said Jason Weinstein, Head of the Private Equity and Venture Capital Business Unit at FactSet. "FactSet's integration will deliver robust datasets that enable users to better understand market trends and conduct more thorough and efficient deal screening and analysis."

With this integration, dealmakers can now accelerate their deal idea generation processes by completing analyses in minutes - what used to take hours in legacy, spreadsheet-based workflows. Mosaic's innovative platform, renowned for its precision and efficiency in deal modeling, is now further enhanced by FactSet's high-quality data, enabling faster, more accurate insights for better-informed investment decisions.

"Mosaic's collaboration with FactSet represents a major leap forward in analytical capacity and capability for our shared customers," said Ian Gutwinski, Founder & CEO of Mosaic. "By combining the advanced modeling capabilities of Mosaic with FactSet's trusted data, we're able to offer an unparalleled solution for transaction screening and analysis, reducing time spent on manual data collection and allowing users to focus on high-impact assumptions around a deal's base case forecast, capitalization and exit."

This integration aligns with Mosaic's mission to provide financial professionals with cutting-edge tools that simplify complex financial transactions, offering greater speed and accuracy in a competitive market. With FactSet's data now available within Mosaic's platform, users can now screen new opportunities with a level of agility previously unattainable.

For more information on the Mosaic platform and the new FactSet integration, visit . To enable the integration, contact your dedicated Mosaic or FactSet representative or email [email protected] .

About Investor Technology Group, Inc. (doing business as Mosaic):

Investor Technology Group is digitizing the private equity front office through its pioneering Digital Deal ModelingTM platform, Mosaic.

Thousands of the world's best investment professionals at firms managing over half a trillion of assets including Warburg Pincus, CVC, New Mountain Capital, Bridgepoint, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, The Riverside Company, and many more leverage the Mosaic platform to efficiently screen a world of opportunity and identify the handful of investments worthy of their portfolios.

By combining our founding team's deep sector expertise with cutting edge digital technologies – and the collective intelligence of our pioneering user base – we're building the future of private equity. To be a part of that future, visit and follow us on LinkedIn .

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS |

NASDAQ: FDS ) helps the financial community to see more, think bigger, and work better. Our digital platform and enterprise solutions deliver financial data, analytics, and open technology to more than 8,200 global clients, including over 216,000 individual users. Clients across the buy-side and sell-side as well as wealth managers, private equity firms, and corporations achieve more every day with our comprehensive and connected content, flexible next-generation workflow solutions, and client-centric specialized support. As a member of the S&P 500, we are committed to sustainable growth and have been recognized amongst the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Glassdoor as a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award winner. Learn more at and follow us on X and LinkedIn .



