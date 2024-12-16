Steelhead Productions Announces Key Promotions In 2024, Celebrating Growth, Diversity, And Leadership Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Steelhead Productions Announces Key Promotions in 2024!

Las Vegas exhibit agency promotes 13 employees in 2024, including key leadership roles and diverse talent advancements.

- Sean Combs, CEO, Steelhead Productions

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Steelhead Productions , a leading full-service exhibit agency renowned for innovative designs and sustainable practices, is proud to announce the promotion of 13 talented team members in 2024. These promotions highlight Steelhead's commitment to cultivating internal talent, fostering diversity, and empowering the next generation of leaders.

This year's promotions include a significant milestone for Steelhead, with 30% of those promoted identifying as women and 46% as members of ethnic or racial minorities. Among the promoted team members is Suley Portillo, who has been elevated from Chief Financial Officer to the dual role of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

“Suley's promotion to CFO & COO is a pivotal step for Steelhead as we align our operational strategy with our financial vision to fuel growth and innovation,” said Sean Combs, CEO of Steelhead Productions.“Her ability to streamline operations while maintaining financial health is unmatched and this move reflects our commitment to leveraging her leadership skills to take Steelhead to the next level. I'm incredibly proud of Suley and every team member who has earned a promotion this year - their hard work and dedication drive our success.”

2024 Promotions

Jacob Blocher - Jr. Exhibit Designer to Exhibit Designer

Abigail Bowen - Warehouse Administrator to Logistics Coordinator

Andrew Childers - Key Account Director to Director of Business Development

Abraham Esqueda - Exhibit Installer to Lead Exhibit Installer

Adam Forbes - Estimator to Program Manager

Andrew Gutierrez - Exhibit Installer to Lead Exhibit Installer

Melissa Hengst - Senior Estimator to Estimating Supervisor

Carlos Jimenez - Laminator to Carpenter

Cody Kivi - Production Supervisor to Production Manager

Elizabeth Martinez - Marketing Manager to Director of Marketing Operations

Fidel Monarrez - Graphics Assistant to Graphics Coordinator

Justin Schultz - Account Manager to Senior Account Manager

These advancements are part of Steelhead's ongoing mission to nurture professional growth and create meaningful opportunities for all employees, aligning with the company's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“Every promotion is a testament to the incredible talent we have at Steelhead,” Combs added.“When our team grows, Steelhead grows, and so do the possibilities for our clients. We look forward to seeing the positive impact these leaders will make in their new roles.”

As Steelhead continues to innovate and expand, the company remains dedicated to investing in its people, fostering a culture where everyone can thrive, and leading the way in creating sustainable, impactful trade show experiences.

About Steelhead Productions

Steelhead Productions, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, is a trailblazer in the exhibit industry and is recognized for its innovative design and sustainable exhibit solutions. As North America's only B Corp-certified exhibit house, Steelhead is committed to not just meeting but exceeding customer expectations through creativity, sustainability, and unparalleled service. With a focus on creating memorable brand activations, Steelhead strives to make every project an opportunity for clients to Exhibit Happy®, blending environmental responsibility with exceptional customer experiences. This dedication has earned Steelhead an unwavering reputation for quality, reliability, and forward-thinking in the world of exhibits.

