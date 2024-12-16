Cold Storage Construction Market Expected To Reach $26.2 Bn Tippmann, Versacold, Americold, Lineage, Burris, Hansen

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) industries increasingly rely on cold storage to preserve and goods, advancements in and infrastructure

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cold Storage Overview and InsightsA recent report by Allied Market Research titled "Cold Storage Construction Market" highlights significant growth in this sector. The market, valued at $9.1 billion in 2021, is projected to reach $26.2 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% from 2022 to 2031.Download PDF Sample Copy:What is Cold Storage?Cold storage facilities are specialized buildings designed to preserve perishable goods by maintaining specific temperature and humidity levels. These facilities cater to businesses of various sizes that deal with temperature-sensitive products. Cold storage serves as more than a simple storage solution-it supports the processing, packaging, and delivery of goods, making it integral to the supply chain of industries like food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.Market Drivers and OpportunitiesThe increasing demand for cold storage construction from industries such as retail food, pharmaceuticals, breweries, chemical processing, and hospitality is a primary driver of market growth. Different types of cold storage facilities-such as bulk cold stores, multi-purpose cold stores, frozen food stores, and controlled atmosphere cold stores-are tailored to meet specific storage needs based on product type, quantity, and duration.These specialized facilities offer businesses an opportunity to preserve goods effectively, ensuring quality and safety. Innovations in cold storage technology, combined with expanding applications across industries, are expected to drive market opportunities during the forecast period.Competitive Strategies and Industry PlayersMajor industry players are focusing on acquisitions and business expansions to strengthen their market position and broaden their portfolios. For instance, Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC, the world's leading temperature-controlled logistics provider, recently acquired New Zealand-based Cold Storage Nelson Limited. This move enhanced Lineage's global cold storage portfolio while aligning with its focus on sustainable solutions.Regional InsightsAsia-Pacific dominated the global cold storage construction market in 2021 and is poised to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors such as robust economic growth, rapid urbanization, and a large population base contribute to this region's market expansion. Additionally, many countries in Asia-Pacific are increasing investments in the construction sector to boost economic development, further driving the growth of cold storage facilities.Impact of the COVID-19 PandemicThe COVID-19 pandemic disrupted operations in the cold storage construction market. Manufacturers in key regions like China, the U.S., and India faced temporary business closures, supply chain interruptions, and shortages of raw materials and manpower. This led to a decline in market growth during the pandemic's peak. However, the reopening of production facilities and vaccine rollouts have enabled a recovery, with companies resuming operations and demand gradually rebounding.Purchase Enquiry :Key Findings from the ReportThe report provides a comprehensive analysis of current and emerging trends in the global cold storage construction market.Among storage types, production stores dominated the market in 2021 and are projected to maintain significant growth during the forecast period.The food and beverage segment emerged as the leading end-user in 2021, contributing the highest revenue.Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate in the coming years, driven by increasing investments and urbanization.The report offers insights into key strategies adopted by major players, helping businesses understand the competitive landscape.Future OutlookThe report includes forecasts and detailed segment-wise analysis of the global cold storage construction market for the period 2022 to 2031. As industries increasingly rely on cold storage to preserve and transport goods, advancements in technology and infrastructure will continue to play a pivotal role in driving market growth.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.