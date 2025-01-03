Gulmarg Gondola Welcomes Over 1 Mn Tourists In 2024, Emerges As J & K's Top Attraction

According to data, the Gondola welcomed approximately more than 9,95,800 tourists in the year 2024, with a significant influx recorded in November and December. In these two months alone, 1,48,357 visitors flocked to Gulmarg, generating a revenue of Rs 11.86 crore for the Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation (JKCCC).

A top official of JKCCC highlighted the growing popularity of the Gondola, especially during the winter season.“Our capacity is already full for the two months, in anticipation of winter games and the snowfall season that draws skiers in large numbers,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

To cater to last-minute planners, particularly foreign tourists, the Gondola management has introduced a Tatkal ticketing facility. The official said,“Our doors will remain open for everyone, even at the last moment. We are also focused on ensuring the safety and security of all tourists.”

With an anticipated 10-12% increase in tourist footfall, the corporation had set an ambitious revenue target of Rs 100 crore till the end of fiscal year in March, with projected net taxation at Rs 60 crore.“We are also working on maintaining and enhancing existing assets to make them more aesthetically appealing and ensuring easy access to tickets for tourists,” he added.

The Gulmarg Gondola operates in two phases, offering breathtaking views of the Pir Panjal mountain range. The first phase connects Gulmarg to Kongdoori at an altitude of 8,530 feet, while the second phase ascends to Apharwat Peak at 13,780 feet above sea level. This unique experience has been a magnet for domestic and international tourists alike.

To meet growing demand, JKCCC recently launched an online Tatkal ticketing system, ensuring smoother facilitation for tourists.“We aim to provide a seamless experience for every visitor,” the official said, adding that the corporation is dedicated to elevating Gulmarg's standing as a world-class destination.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now