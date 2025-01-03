Winter Delights And Their Hidden Risks

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Chocolates, Momos, Harissa, and Coffee



By Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad Wani

Winter is a season of indulgence, with its chilly air urging us to seek warmth in comfort foods and beverages. Among the favorites are chocolates, momos, harissa, and coffee, each offering unique flavors and the promise of warmth. While these items are deeply satisfying, they come with concerns that deserve attention.

Chocolates, especially the milk and sweetened varieties, are a popular winter treat. Their primary ingredients include sugar, cocoa butter, milk solids, and sometimes artificial flavors. While dark chocolate with high cocoa content has known health benefits, most commercially available chocolates are high in sugar and fat. This combination not only contributes to weight gain but also spikes blood sugar levels, which can lead to energy crashes and, over time, increase the risk of diabetes. Additionally, the high-calorie content in chocolates can lead to overeating, especially in cold weather when the body craves warmth.

Momos, often considered a convenient and warm snack, are dumplings filled with either vegetables, chicken, or pork and served with spicy sauces. While the ingredients seem harmless, the problem lies in their preparation. The refined flour (maida) used for the outer covering is low in fiber and difficult to digest. When fried, momos absorb significant amounts of oil, making them high in unhealthy fats. The spicy sauces, though delicious, are often laden with artificial flavors and preservatives, which can irritate the stomach and lead to acidity or digestive discomfort.

Harissa, a traditional winter dish, is loved for its rich, hearty flavor and warming effect. Made from rice, mutton, and a generous amount of clarified butter (ghee), harissa is a calorie-dense meal. While it provides the body with the energy needed to combat the cold, its high fat and cholesterol content can pose risks, especially for individuals with heart conditions or those prone to weight gain. Excessive consumption of such heavy foods can also lead to sluggishness and digestive issues, particularly if not paired with adequate physical activity.

Coffee, the quintessential winter beverage, is another favorite. Made from roasted coffee beans, milk or cream, and often sugar, it offers an immediate boost of warmth and alertness. However, coffee contains caffeine, which, in excessive amounts, can cause dehydration, increased heart rate, and sleep disturbances. Many people unknowingly consume multiple cups a day, leading to an overdependence that can affect their natural energy levels. Additionally, the sugar and cream added to coffee can contribute to unnecessary calorie intake, counteracting its potential benefits.

The common thread among these winter delights is their ability to comfort and warm us, but they often come at the cost of health. Chocolates, momos, harissa, and coffee, though enjoyable, should be consumed in moderation. To mitigate their effects, balance them with physical activity such as brisk walking or yoga. Ensuring a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can also help maintain overall health.

Winter foods are an integral part of the season's charm, but a little mindfulness can make all the difference. Indulge, enjoy, but always prioritize your well-being.

The author is Assistant Professor, Directorate of Physical Education & Sports, University of Kashmir